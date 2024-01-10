With A Robust Security Platform, Check Point Software Technologies Stands Out as A Leader and Innovator in Cloud Native Security

Check Point CloudGuard recognized as a leading cloud native security platform by Frost & Sullivan, with new reports ranking it at the forefront

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been acknowledged by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan as a Leader and Innovator in Cloud Security. For more than three decades, Check Point has led the charge in providing secure internet access to organizations of all sizes. The latest Frost Radar™ Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms and Frost Radar™ Cloud Workload Protection Platforms leadership awards showcase the company's commitment to providing prevention-first security solutions for cloud environments.

“Our steadfast commitment to adopting a prevention-first strategy for our customers has played a pivotal role in our achievements across Check Point's cloud platform. We are proud to be recognized as a leader and innovator in the cloud security industry by Frost & Sullivan,” said Itai Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point. “With our comprehensive CNAPP capabilities, we remain optimistic that we will continue to deliver best-in-class security solutions in an ever-changing threat landscape for many years to come.”

According to Frost & Sullivan in its 2023 Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms radar report, Check Point demonstrates strong innovation capabilities in the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) field and is one of the few vendors that provide a comprehensive CNAPP platform featuring all critical capabilities across the cloud application lifecycle. Frost & Sullivan highlight CloudGuard CNAPP’s unified platform that provides automated security to protect customers’ data, cloud assets, applications, networks, and workloads.

Cloud Workload Protection platforms or CWPP are at the heart of cloud native security. The Frost Radar™ Cloud Workload Protection Platforms 2023 radar report notes that Check Point exhibits strong innovation capabilities in the CWPP and cloud security fields. Frost & Sullivan recognizes CloudGuard for “providing comprehensive security for cloud assets, networks, applications, and workloads across multiple public and private cloud environments.”

As Check Point continues to innovate, Frost & Sullivan note recent advancements, including the new Amazon Macie & Microsoft Purview Integrations with two powerful security capabilities that include Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Effective Risk Management, which are designed to provide greater control and security in the cloud environment. “These advances and the product roadmap showcase the company’s strong innovation capabilities and commitment to cloud-native security,” said Anh Tien Vu, analyst at Frost & Sullivan.



Data Security and Privacy Management (DSPM): Protects sensitive data, by identifying which workloads contain the sensitive data, assessing their security posture and updating cloud environment risks accordingly to help you stay focused on the highest priority issues.

Effective Risk Management: Prioritizes risks and provides actionable remediation guidance based on the full context of the workload posture, network exposure, identity permissions, attack path analysis and the application business value—helping you to act fast and reduce the attack surface.



To view a copy of the Frost Radar™ Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms click here. For a copy of Frost Radar™ Cloud Workload Protection Platforms visit.

For more details on Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/cnapp/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( https://www.checkpoint.com/ ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.