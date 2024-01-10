ICYMI: Excelitas Technologies Corp. Relocating Headquarters to Pennsylvania, Creating At Least 250 Jobs in Pittsburgh

Harrisburg, PA – Earlier today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Excelitas Technologies Corp., a leader in photonics technology currently located in Waltham, Massachusetts, has chosen Pennsylvania as the new home of its headquarters and will create at least 250 jobs in Pittsburgh over the next four years.

Currently located in Waltham, Massachusetts, Excelitas has committed to a 12-year lease for 46,000-50,000-square-feet of space at 2545 Railroad Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood. The company will invest $2.3 million and will also retain at least 20 existing jobs statewide. The Shapiro Administration won this project over Ohio and is aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract more businesses to the Commonwealth.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about this economic development win for the Commonwealth:

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #