RSDP, CDF BOOSTS CHURCH OUTREACH

in Northeast Guadalcanal Constituency with 20 new OBMs and boats

Churches along the coastal areas of Northeast Guadalcanal Constituency (NGC) in Tasiboko Ward has taken delivery of 20 new Outboard Motor (OBM) Engines and Fiberglass Boats which will boost church outreach programs in communities within the constituency.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) handed over the OBM engines and boats to the 20 church representatives during a momentous ribbon cutting ceremony at Aruligo, yesterday.

The 30 horsepower Yamaha OBM engines were funded by the Government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) through its new joint partnership program with the government being implemented by MRD known as Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) while the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through the Constituency Development Funds (CDFs) Program funded the boats.

The assistance is targeted to enhance church outreach and development programs to advance the gospel message to communities in the constituency, which are featured in the constituency’s development plan. Not only that, but also to augment people’s spiritual nourishment and unity in the constituency while waiting for the soon return of our God.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Director Governance, MRD, Hickson George congratulated the project beneficiaries and he hope the OBMs will be utilized for its intended purpose to support the work of churches and communities in the constituency.

MRD Director Governance Hickson George delivers his remarks during the handover ceremony.

He said transportation is a real challenge that many of our rural communities’ face and with the donation of these OBMs, Director George believes it will ease transportation difficulties, churches and communities within the vicinity have faced.

“Let us utilize these boats and OBMs for its intended purpose to serve church work and other community programs.”

Mr George also took the time to express gratitude to PRC and SIG for the funding support toward the project.

He also thanked former MP for Northeast Guadalcanal Constituency for her support to development program in the constituency over the past 5 years and every stakeholder’s who contributed to the project’s success.

The Governance Director also informed attendees on the new CDF Act 2023 recently passed in Parliament that is already effective since 5 January 2024 to improve the management and regulation of the CDF program.

Mr Goerge then urged the recipients of the OMBs to look after the assets to guarantee it fulfil its purpose.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Melina Nongebatu Sese said the OBMs and boats were part of the constituency’s support to churches under their denomination program.

She said the boats were procured with 2022 funding allocation however, the delivery was delayed due to financial challenges.

She said churches along coastal area of Tasiboko Ward are the main beneficiaries adding each church will establish its own committee or board for decision making purposes and also to look after the assets.

CDO Melani Sese delivers her remarks.

Ms Sese said while the boats are purposely for transportation to support church activities, they can also use it as an income generating tool to support church development programs.

Ms Sese also appealed to church recipients to look after the assets because it cost the government and donor-PRC a lot of money to purchase which was over a million dollar.

Projects are requested by churches/communities and facilitated by the constituency office under the leadership of former Member of Parliament Ms Ethel Vokia.

CDO Sese acknowledged PRC and SIG for funding support to the project and their continuous commitment to rural development in the country and also MRD for facilitating the projects.

She also thanked stakeholders and everyone who involved in the project.

Meanwhile, Francis Bulo who spoke on behalf of the churches thanked PRC and SIG for making the project possible and he said the project was the first of its kind for their communities.

Mr Bulo said investing in such worthy course to boost God’s work is ever more important.

He said the boats will definitely help boost the work of churches in the constituency.

“This timely assistance is a big relief for our churches that have always faced transport difficulties especially when carrying out church programs.

“There are times we have to hire boats to carry out our church programs but with this support, it addresses one of our needs,” Mr Bulo said.

He thanked PRC, SIG, former MP and all stakeholders for their support in delivering the project.

Speaking on behalf of the churches Francis Bulo.

Mr Bulo pledged with recipients that they will look after the assets to make sure it serves the purpose of advancing God’s work and community needs.

The boats were procured from a local company named Rock O Net Services Company who specializes in boat constructions and designs while, the OBMs were procured from Y. SATO YAMAHA Company.

All the YAMAHA OBMs were attached with CHINA AID and RSDP/SIG stickers to acknowledge the source of funds and the program that delivered them to the communities.

Speaking on behalf of Rock O Net Service Company who supplied the boats, one of the Directors Desmond Saurongo, acknowledged MRD for having trust in the company.

“The success of Rock O Net Service would not have been possible without the firm support and confidence of the parties we work with, in this case, MRD and other stakeholders,” he said.

“Please take good care of the OBMs and boats and utilize them to the fullest. These OBMs and boats are not just vessels; they are instruments that can enhance livelihoods, enable transportation, and contribute to the growth and well-being of our people,” Mr Saurongo emphasized.

– MRD Press