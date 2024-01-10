Tiqo Arrives in India with Revolutionary Wearable Tech

Tiqo Series A Launched in India

Tiqo Unveils the Series A Smartwatch with Groundbreaking 14-Day Battery Life and Advanced Health Features

BENGALURU, INDIA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest tech breakthrough, Tiqo introduces the Tiqo Series A smartwatch, a game-changer in wearable technology in India. Featuring a robust 14-day battery life on a single charge, this smartwatch stands out in the market, offering continuous heart rate monitoring and IP68 water resistance, making it perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Along with bluetooth based music control, advanced GPS, fitness tracking, SPO2 demand, and sleep analysis, the Tiqo Series A is designed to seamlessly integrate technology into daily life. The watch is a great blend between style and advanced tech.

Tiqo Series A is the first watch in India that has managed to incorporate energy intense features like continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS, while providing 14 days battery life on a single charge. This will definitely help fitness enthusiasts to focus primarily on health and charge the watch only twice a month.

"Tiqo is revolutionising the smartwatch space in India. We're pushing boundaries with the Tiqo Series A, blending advanced technology with user-friendly features," says a Tiqo spokesperson.

The Tiqo Series-A Pro model elevates the experience further, with additional cutting-edge features and premium music subscription (Spotify Premium or equivalent) included with every watch subscription. This launch underscores Tiqo's commitment to innovation and improving tech integration in daily life, especially in the Indian market.

"Tiqo watch is amazing with its all its loaded tech features, but what's more impressive is the quality of the watch build and the styling", says one tech enthusiast and gadget guru. Tiqo Series A is built with reinforced plastic and silica and can withstand high temperatures, harsh weather and falls.

Several others tech pundits have tested the Series A watch and are pleased with its performance. At its current price (listed on Tiqo's website and Amazon), it is not a cheap watch by any stretch of imagination, however a good deal for performance.

Tiqo is set to make a significant impact in the smartwatch and wearables industry, reinforcing its vision of technology and lifestyle synergy with the Tiqo Series A smartwatch.

To know more, visit Tiqo's website at https://www.tiqo.in/