WiMi is Working on the Optimization of a Blockchain Hashing Algorithm Based on PRCA

Beijing, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is working on the optimization of a blockchain hash algorithm based on proactive re-configurable computing architecture (PRCA). PRCA is an operational mechanism based on multi-dimensional re-configurable functional structures, which centers on the execution structure of computation, and storage that changes dynamically with the efficiency when data is being processed, instead of improving the algorithms to improve the performance of the computation while the underlying hardware remains unchanged. PRCA has many functional equivalents, but they are accomplished by combining different hardware structures with that algorithm. The goal is to achieve high performance in computation, i.e., to deal with how the algorithm automatically senses variables to generate the optimal set of computations and re-configures the computation autonomously. In addition, PRCA can improve the processing efficiency of the blockchain by dynamically adapting the hardware configuration to different computational requirements. For example, when performing hash computing, the hardware configuration can be dynamically adjusted according to the actual computational needs, such as increasing the number of CPU cores, increasing the memory capacity, etc., in order to improve the speed of computing.

WiMi is managing to apply PRCA to the blockchain to generate the optimal computational structure through self-awareness and dynamic selection, where all software and hardware are dynamically variable. During application processing, the optimal solution can be selected based on the independent variables in the program, and the optimal set of solutions with functionally equivalent variables with different computational efficiencies is obtained, which improves the performance of the hash algorithm, increases the transmission efficiency, and enhances the security of the blockchain.

In addition, the active re-configurable computer is configured as a node in the blockchain network, and the user and the active re-configurable computer establish a connection. The active re-configurable computer captures the data in the DDR memory and realizes the direct-connected high-speed transmission of network-to-memory data through asynchronous FIFO, reducing intermediate transmission layers. In blockchain, a hash algorithm is implemented through a pipeline and key segments are extracted from memory to compute the data hash. After the hash computing, the result is transmitted to the storage server to complete the storage of the blockchain.

The specific implementation of the blockchain hash algorithm optimization scheme based on PRCA is to apply PRCA to the blockchain hash algorithm, and to realize the re-configurable hash algorithm by means of a full pipeline. At the same time, 10,000-megabit communication is realized by simulating computers to reduce the data transmission delay, and data is read from memory through DMA to improve the transmission efficiency. In each transaction, hash calculations are performed and the analog computer is reconfigured, transforming the hash algorithm structure by using the lightweight hash algorithm several times.

This optimization not only improves the efficiency of the blockchain in processing data, but also increases its security. In terms of security, multiple lightweight hash algorithms are used for information exchange to ensure the integrity and tamper-proofing of information. At the same time, active re-configurable computer hardware is used to expand the attack surface and increase the attack threshold to further ensure the security of the blockchain, which is of great significance in promoting the further development of blockchain technology.

Blockchain security is the most important part of the system, including data, smart contracts, privacy protection, and application risk. The data written cannot be changed under its security. Based on the security issue of data non-tampering, the data structure, cryptography, and communication network of the underlying blockchain are improved to promote the healthy development of blockchain applications.

In the process of exploring the optimization of blockchain hash algorithm based on PRCA, WiMi also considered the privacy protection of blockchain technology. Due to the transparent and decentralized nature of blockchain, users' personal information and transaction data are easily leaked. Therefore, while optimizing the hashing algorithm, WiMi is researching how to improve the privacy protection of blockchain by using the PRCA architecture, whose dynamically re-configurable nature allows it to adjust itself as needed when processing data, which provides a new way of thinking about the privacy protection of blockchain. By employing cryptographic algorithms and security protocols in the PRCA architecture, it is possible to increase the protection of user privacy while ensuring data integrity and trustworthiness.

WiMi plans to integrate encryption technologies such as dynamic encryption and zero-knowledge proof in the PRCA architecture, enabling users to hide information such as transaction amount and counterparty while ensuring the validity and legitimacy of transactions on the blockchain. In addition, by introducing a secure multi-party computing protocol, secure data exchange, and processing can be carried out between multiple nodes without revealing the data content of each node. In this way, the blockchain hash algorithm optimization based on PRCA not only improves the performance and security of the blockchain, but also increases the protection of user privacy. This is of great significance in promoting the application and healthy development of blockchain technology.

In the future, WiMi will continue to delve into the optimization of the blockchain hash algorithm based on PRCA and explore its application in more fields. For example, it can be utilized to improve the communication security of IoT devices, protect the data privacy of smart homes, as well as improve the security and trustworthiness of data in supply chain finance, data sharing, and other fields.

Through continuous research and innovation, we believe that blockchain technology will play its unique advantages in more fields and bring more opportunities and value to the development of human society.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

