New Book Provides Framework for People Seeking Spiritual Harmony
TOTAL ACCEPTANCE by Timothy Victor
There is an endless bounty of blessings coming from the universe to those who are deserving. Those who choose to ignore personal power can then embrace the need to elevate their spiritual self-worth.”UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritually speaking, there is a downward spiral in society, choosing the power of ego -- the inner demon -- over good. Society is in an upheaval, with people becoming more self-centered, more narcissistic, and caring less about family, friends, and neighbors.
Society is at a fork in the road. One direction is spiritual awakening, living in the beauty of the angelic eternal soul, living in the light, in the power of love. The other direction is a spiritual decline, living in darkness, the ugliness of the inner demon, the ego.
What do Jesus and all of the messiahs of the great religions have in common? They all believe in the power of love. This is where Total Acceptance, Choosing the Power of Love over the Power of Ego, a new book by modern-day mystic TImothy Victor, steps in. The book is a compass for anyone looking to participate in a spiritual revolution. This book is offered to those who see evil in the world and wonder why, and to those who want to express love in their life and want to contribute to the good in the world.
In Total Acceptance, Victor presents a clear picture of the battle raging between good and evil in everyone. He offers definitions, checklists, and examples to help readers comprehend what’s taking place. Victor lays out a framework for practicing Total Acceptance with thought, relaxation, and meditation playing a part in the process. The book comes complete with an excellent relaxation technique and six meditations.
Total Acceptance can help readers:
• forgive themselves and others
• train themselves to resolve instead of blaming
• connect with others
• reduce anxiety, depression, and fear
• learn to use auto-suggestion
• reprogram thoughts in their subconscious
Total Acceptance is about resolving an issue, without judging, blaming, placing guilt or shaming – expressing patience, kindness, and compassion internally and all others.
Sometimes what is needed most is plan to see, yet people do not see it. This book will help readers see it. Total Acceptance is a profoundly simple spiritual concept – raising awareness, guiding people to live in the light of love.
This book is available on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and other popular outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Timothy Victor is a modern-day mystic, adept at comprehending spiritual truths beyond the intellect, knowing by contemplation. Studying Christianity, Tibetan Buddhism, Hatha and Raja Yoga has given him a unique, accurate, relatable understanding of ego, spiritual self-worth, and the higher self – where intuition and conscience come from. Victor finds joy in sharing ancient knowledge, believing, "What good is it if it is not understood so that others may use it in their lives?" He delights in listening to his higher self, dictating the words and concepts he relates to paper. Taking no credit for these writings, he gives credit to a union with what he describes as a collective consciousness. Or to put it another way, giving the glory to God.
Through the years, he has shared the company of priests, rabbis, monks, and Raja devotees, taking in their combined wisdom. His writing style raises awareness. His humble agenda and ability to share spiritual love with an accent on ancient understanding is something everyone can relate to. He writes to those who see evil in the world and wonder why. He writes to those who want to express love in their life and contribute to the good in the world.
Timothy Victor
Timothy Victor, Author
timothysherbo@yahoo.com