Discover Carbcoin (CARB) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Carbcoin (CARB) on its platform in the innovation zone and the CARB/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-04 12:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit CARB for trading from 2024-05 12:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for CARB are available from 2024-01-06 12:00 (UTC)







CARB is an BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB Blockchain with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. The CARB token marks a significant leap forward in transforming carbon offset trading through its listing on XT.COM, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. As the core digital asset powering Carbcoin.io, CARB token represents an evolution in sustainable practices, utilizing blockchain technology to facilitate transparent and secure carbon credit transactions.The CARB token embodies transparency and reliability in carbon credit trading. Its integration onto XT.COM extends the reach and accessibility of the token, offering a wider audience the opportunity to participate actively in offsetting carbon emissions. Moreover, the CARB token's presence on Xt.com underscores its recognition and validation within the cryptocurrency space, reinforcing its credibility and potential for global adoption.The listing of the CARB token on XT.COM further solidifies its position as a catalyst for change in the carbon offset marketplace. With its decentralized nature and blockchain foundation, the CARB token empowers individuals, companies, and institutions to engage in sustainable initiatives, paving the way for a more environmentally conscious future."Listing the CARB token on XT.COM marks a transformative moment in our commitment to advancing sustainability through cryptocurrency," remarked Albin Warin CEO of XT.COM . He emphasized, "The fusion of carbon credits and cryptocurrency presents an unparalleled opportunity to revolutionize the way we address climate change, offering a seamless avenue for individuals and institutions to engage actively in mitigating carbon emissions while fostering a greener future. This listing reaffirms our dedication to supporting innovative projects like Carbcoin.io, driving the adoption of environmentally conscious initiatives within the cryptocurrency space."As the world's first digital carbon offsetting exchange platform, Carbcoin.io harnesses blockchain technology to provide a secure and immutable marketplace for trading carbon credits. At the core of Carbcoin.io lies a vision to combat climate change by promoting green energy and facilitating a reliable platform to trade carbon credits. The platform's innovative features, such as Carbcoin PaaS, offer users the ability to browse, compare, and purchase carbon credits directly from global green energy sources, fostering transparency and trust within the carbon credit market.Through partnerships and technological innovations like Distributed Energy Storage and Artificial-Intelligence-of-Things devices, Carbcoin.io stands as a beacon of sustainable development, driving positive environmental change on a global scale.Website: carbcoin.io X.com: twitter.com/carbcoinio Facebook: facebook.com/carbcoinio Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/youuxi Youtube: youtube.com/@youuxiaigc Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.Website: www.xt.com Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella

Email address: Listing@xt.com

Ariel Lin

netzero@carbcoin.io



