InfoSum Introduces Private Path, a Next-Generation Data Collaboration Technology
According to a recent press release, InfoSum, a leading data collaboration platform, has introduced “Private Path,” a groundbreaking technology revolutionizing measurement in the privacy-centric era. This innovative solution, utilized by early adopters including Circana, Experian, ITV, NCSolutions, S&P Global Mobility, and Tesco Media & Insight Platform, extends InfoSum’s data clean room capabilities. Private Path enables […]
