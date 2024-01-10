Bunker Fuel Market Latest Trends [2024-2032] | Global Demand and Forecast Report by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥 (𝐇𝐒𝐅𝐎), 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥 (𝐕𝐋𝐒𝐅𝐎), 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥 (𝐌𝐃𝐎), 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬 (𝐋𝐍𝐆)), 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨, 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global bunker fuel market size reached US$ 160.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 258.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The capacity and efficiency of port infrastructure and bunkering facilities represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Ports with advanced and efficient refueling facilities can handle larger volumes of bunker fuel, attracting more vessels and thus increasing fuel demand in that region. The availability of diverse fuel options, including low-sulfur variants and alternative fuels, at major ports is also shaping the purchasing decisions of shipping companies. Moreover, the growing investments in port infrastructure are enhancing fuel accessibility and storage capabilities. This aspect underscores the importance of strategic investments and planning in port infrastructure to accommodate evolving market needs and environmental regulations.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Technological advancements in bunker fuel production are bolstering the market growth. There is an increase in the development of cleaner and more efficient bunker fuels. This includes the emergence of alternative fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biofuels, which offer reduced emissions and compliance with environmental mandates. Additionally, innovations in refining processes, such as hydrocracking and desulfurization, are enabling the production of cleaner, high-quality bunker fuels. These technological advancements not only improve the environmental profile of bunker fuels but also provide opportunities for market players to differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

The rising environmental and sustainability initiatives encompass a broad spectrum of efforts aimed at reducing the environmental impact of maritime transportation is propelling the market growth. These initiatives are driven by a growing awareness about the significant contribution of the shipping industry to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution. Various stakeholders, including governments, international organizations, shipping companies, and fuel suppliers, are taking action to address these concerns. This involves transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable fuels, adopting advanced emission control technologies, such as exhaust gas cleaning systems, and implementing energy-efficient vessel designs. Additionally, there is a focus on reducing the carbon footprint associated with the entire lifecycle of bunker fuels, ranging from production and distribution to combustion.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom Neft PJSC (Gazprom)

LUKOIL

Neste Oyj

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL S.A.

𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) exhibits a clear dominance in the market, as it complies with stringent regulations on sulfur content, making it a preferred choice for eco-conscious shipping.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Containers

Tankers

General Cargo

Bulk Carrier

Others

Containers account for the majority of the market share due to the extensive global trade and transportation network they support, requiring significant fuel consumption.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫:

Major Oil Companies

Leading Independent Sellers

Small Independent Sellers

Major oil companies hold the biggest market share, attributed to their extensive infrastructure, robust supply chains, and the ability to provide consistent quality and quantity across ports.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific region dominates the market, due to the increasing volume of maritime trade, coupled with the presence of major shipping routes and busy ports.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing integration of digital technologies, such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics, is optimizing fuel consumption and supply chain management in the maritime sector. These technologies are enabling more accurate fuel tracking, consumption monitoring, and predictive analysis, leading to improved efficiency and cost savings for shipping companies. This digital transformation not only enhances operational capabilities but also aligns with the broader goals of the industry for efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Besides this, the rising geopolitical diversification of fuel supply is supporting the market growth. Countries and shipping companies are exploring options in politically stable and economically viable regions to ensure a consistent and secure supply of bunker fuels. This diversification not only mitigates risks associated with geopolitical tensions but also introduces more competitive pricing and supply dynamics in the market.

