Spatium Introduced a Free Wallet as a Service SDK Platform for Startups

Spatium launches free WaaS SDK for startups, streamlining crypto wallet development, offering seamless onboarding & enterprise-grade security.

Spatium has a bright future as a Wallet as a Service platform. As web3 is becoming more regulated and safe for big web2 businesses, we expect crypto winter to finish soon.” — Arseny Klekovkin, one of Spatium investors

SINGAPORE, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spatium has been at the market for the last 6 years and managed to grow from a white-label crypto wallet startup to a Wallet as a Service (WaaS) platform streamlining crypto wallet development.

WaaS is an ideal option for any company who would like to quickly take an idea to production and see if their products and services are popular with web3 users. Taking into consideration the rapid growth of web3 users worldwide, Wallet as a Service companies are multiplying as well. WaaS platforms are giving businesses an advantage over competitors as they significantly save time and the budget bringing the product to the market.

Spatium would like to make a special offer for small businesses and startups. If a company lacks funding, has less than 10 employees, and is only making its first steps in the crypto business (crypto banking, crypto exchange, etc.), Spatium Wallet as a Service SDK is free.

This also applies to students, solo entrepreneurs, and any crypto enthusiasts who would like to start building crypto wallets and bring them quickly to market. Get a freebie and let your friends know about it. By letting others know about Spatium special offers you help the community grow and develop.

Seamless Onboarding to Web3 and Staying Protected

The Spatium team has made sure that all elements and technologies implied in the development process are well-tested, easily integrated, and are provided with clear and well-written documentation.

Additional attention needs to be paid to the enterprise-grade security of Spatium wallets. MPC (Multi-party Computation) cryptography is considered nowadays to be a golden standard, combining the highest level of private key protection and simplified UX. Several secrets shared among the signing parties are only activated at the moment of transaction, generating a phantom private key, which is not stored anywhere. Also, MPC technology makes onboarding frictionless and easy even for not tech-savvy users.

Among Spatium clients are Dexfin, Gem4me, and others.

In the near future, the company is planning to enhance their product in several directions. They are working around the possibility of embracing Account Abstraction and making this technology compliant with MPC. Another emerging technology that is at the center of attention for the team is embedded wallets. Also, the team is concentrated on social login applications.

Crypto wallets built with Spatium Wallet as a Service platform are easy to operate and extremely engaging. All the hurdles of web3 crypto wallet interfaces have been taken away through the implementation of powerful, top-notch technologies.

For more details, please, drop a line to the Spatium team.