Blood Bags Market 2024-2032: Growth, Size (US$ 579.0 Million), Industry Trends, Top Companies, Global Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟑𝟎𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟑𝟓𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟒𝟎𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟒𝟓𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠, 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝐦𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global blood bags market size reached US$ 289.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 579.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surgical procedures, and trauma cases, coupled with the rising hospitalization rates, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, the increasing incidences of road accidents and sports injuries are driving the demand for blood bags. These injuries can sometimes be severe and require emergency medical care, including blood transfusions in cases of significant blood loss. Along with this, the expansion of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities is driving the need for safe and reliable blood storage and transport solutions.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬

The widespread adoption of single-use blood bags over traditional reusable blood bags is creating a positive outlook for the market. These bags are designed for one-time use and are discarded after a single transfusion, reducing the risk of contamination and cross-infection. They offer convenience and eliminate the need for extensive cleaning and sterilization processes, making them a preferred choice for healthcare facilities. Furthermore, single-use blood bags are typically equipped with precise volume measurement markings, allowing healthcare providers to accurately measure and administer blood components.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure are leading to improved access to medical services, which, in turn, is increasing the utilization of blood bags. Modern hospitals and healthcare facilities require a steady and secure supply of blood products, driving the demand for advanced blood bags and storage systems. Moreover, ongoing innovations, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking, smart blood bag systems, and specialized materials with enhanced durability and shelf life are attracting a wider consumer base. These technologies improve traceability, reduce wastage, and enhance the overall efficiency of blood supply chains.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

AdvaCare Pharma

BL Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Demophorius Healthcare Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

Haemonetics Corporation

HLL Lifecare Limited

Innvol Medical India Limited

JMS Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Maco Pharma International GmbH

Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Neomedic Limited

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Span Healthcare Private Limited

Suru International Private Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The Metric Company

Troge Medical GmbH.

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

Single blood bag dominates the market on account of their superior safety, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Collection Blood Bag

Transfer Blood Bag

Collection blood bags hold the largest market share as they aid in the initial phase of blood donation, providing a safe and efficient means for collecting, preserving, and transporting donated blood.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Banks

Others

Hospitals represent the largest market segment, driven by their continuous need for a reliable and secure supply of blood bags to support various medical procedures, surgeries, and emergency transfusions, ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to patients.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

Poly Vinyl Chloride Blood Bag

Polyethylene Terephthalate Blood Bag

Others

Polyvinyl chloride accounts for the largest market share due to its established track record of safety, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:

100ml Bloog Bag

150ml Blood Bag

250ml Blood Bag

300ml Blood Bag

350ml Blood Bag

400ml Blood Bag

450ml Blood Bag

500ml Blood Bag

The 300 ml blood bag dominates the market because of its versatility and suitability for a wide range of medical applications, including pediatric transfusions and smaller volume blood collections, meeting the diverse needs of healthcare facilities.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising preferences of individuals and healthcare providers for environment friendly and sustainable solutions are offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, several manufacturers are exploring materials that are biodegradable or recyclable, reducing the environmental impact of blood bag production and disposal. This aligns with global efforts to promote eco-friendly practices within the healthcare sector.

Regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stringent safety standards and guidelines for blood collection, storage, and transfusion. This is prompting healthcare institutions and blood banks to invest in high-quality blood bags that meet these standards.

