C-Zentrix Partners with Servion to offer cloud-based omnichannel and AI-powered contact center solutions in India
This partnership aims to engage with mid-market and enterprise customers, deliver customer engagement solutions, and improve the overall CX.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-Zentrix, the trailblazing name in the realm of contact center technology, has just sealed a groundbreaking partnership with Servion to offer cloud-based omnichannel and AI-powered contact center solutions. Plugging the void between different communication channels, we are ecstatic to offer a never-seen-before Omnichannel Customer Experience.
With technology playing an ever more vital role in the corporate world, companies are looking for new ways to stay ahead of the competition, and the C-Zentrix + Servion collaboration will offer brands just what they need.
This exciting partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies. C-Zentrix has long been a leader in customer experience solutions, and this collaboration will bolster its market dominance. Servion, India will empower its customers with a complete range of AI-powered contact center solutions.
Baljit Singh, SVP – Sales, India & APAC, Servion, said, “We are delighted to partner with C-Zentrix, one of the leading cloud-based, omnichannel contact center solutions. This partnership with C-Zentrix further reinforces Servion's commitment to delivering innovative and personalized experiences, building lifetime customers, and increasing customer value. This partnership would be beneficial, especially for small and mid-sized businesses in the India and APAC region that are looking for a cloud-based omnichannel contact center solution.”
Commenting on the partnership, Saket Setu, CEO of C-Zentrix said, “We at C-Zentrix are excited about this new partnership with Servion India. C-Zentrix has been a specialist in customer experience with its voice-driven call center platform to digital, Omnichannel, and AI in Contact Center solutions. With this collaboration, we are expecting to reach out to enterprise customers and have a wider presence in BFSI and retail segments. Servion India has a very strong team and market presence, and this partnership will enrich both the companies.”
This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for outbound and inbound calling processes, and automated solutions that enable brands to offer a superior customer experience. The goal is to offer brands an exemplary interactive experience, with the power of artificial intelligence and next-generation cloud solutions at their fingertips.
The future looks bright as we embark on this journey to offer innovative and AI-powered solutions to brands across the globe.
About C-Zentrix:
C-Zentrix is a global leader in providing end-to-end omnichannel customer engagement solutions. With over 1500+ satisfied customers across the world, C-Zentrix has established itself as a trusted brand in the customer experience domain. The platform is highly flexible and customizable, enabling brands to integrate it with any CRM, ticketing CRM, or lead management system for a seamless 360-degree customer engagement experience. It enables brands to manage their customer support teams using C-Zentrix CCaaS (cloud) and On-premise contact center solutions to streamline customer service operations.
C-Zentrix offers robust omnichannel capabilities such as Voice, IVR, Dialers, Video, Email, Chat, WhatsApp, and Social Media. With these features, brands can interact with customers across various channels and deliver a consistent customer experience.
C-Zentrix also offers AI in the Contact Center with the power of Generative AI. Various solutions like chatbots, voicebots, agent assistants, live call analytics, post-call analytics, summarizers, and sentiment analysis.
C-Zentrix has a dedicated team of experts to provide 24x7 customer support and work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and deliver customized solutions. Thus a powerful and reliable platform that helps brands transform their customer engagement operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.c-zentrix.com
About Servion India:
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for architecting, implementing, and managing Contact Centers and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximizing their existing investments. Our 1,100 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire build-run-optimized solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 600 enterprises worldwide deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://www.servion.com
