The Thailand Board of Investment inaugurates the trade exposition, THECA: Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2024.
Leading PCB/PCBA tech firms reveal global industry trends: KCE Electronics, Auromex, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) and Delta Electronics (Thailand)
Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) envisions the nation as a key global hub for electronic circuit production, emphasizing its pivotal role in the industry.
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), in collaboration with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA) and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), organized the Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA). The trade show aimed to highlight Thailand's crucial role as a leading global hub for electronic circuit production. Key sponsors included the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, KCE Electronics PCL, Auromex Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.
Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), underscored the vital role of the electronics sector as a key focus for the BOI. Over four decades, it has been instrumental in Thailand's sustained economic growth. Particularly, the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and assemblies (PCBAs) is crucial, serving as the foundation for electronic devices and enabling expansion into key sectors like telecommunications, medical equipment, electric cars, robotics, automation, digital systems, computers, and smart appliances. The sector's development is expected to play a pivotal role in Thailand's transition to Industry 5.0, contributing to the establishment of an innovative and technologically advanced economic framework.
From November 2018 to November 2023, 106 projects in printed circuit boards (PCB and PCBA) production have been initiated, totaling an investment of 150,557 million baht. This substantial amount underscores the confidence major investors place in Thailand as their preferred investment destination. Thailand, a vital production hub, witnesses continuous growth in investments from industry leaders like Delta Electronics, Apex Circuit, KCE Electronics, Cal-Comp Electronics, and others. Furthermore, Thailand's appeal as an investment destination has attracted new players, such as Zhen Ding Technology (ZDT), Unimicron, Compeq, and others, choosing to invest in the country.
To position Thailand as a global leader in electronic circuit board manufacturing and exportation, the Board of Investment (BOI) is dedicated to fostering collaboration, particularly with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA). Capitalizing on Thailand's strengths—robust infrastructure, a stable electrical system with abundant clean energy, investment-ready industrial zones, a skilled electronics workforce, a well-established supply chain, and government incentives—makes it an appealing investment destination. Moreover, these factors position Thailand for expansion into upstream industries like wafer production and electronic design. This expansion includes emerging products using advanced technology, such as electronic components and smart devices. THECA becomes a vital platform to showcase Thailand's potential, facilitating international business discussions and advancing the electronics sector's growth, solidifying its role as a global production hub.
Presently, the electronic circuit board industry in Thailand stands as a substantial sector, boasting a value exceeding 1.4 billion USD, equivalent to approximately 47 billion baht (based on an exchange rate of 1 USD to 34 baht). According to Mr. Pitharn Ongkosit, President of the Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA), there are ambitious projections for the industry's growth. By the year 2025, it is anticipated to surge to 8 billion USD, roughly 270 billion baht. This remarkable expansion, nearly sixfold, is foreseen due to the implementation of over 30 additional investment projects in Thailand. The Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA) is seen as a catalyst in stimulating investments, creating business opportunities, and fostering the development of products and services to meet the demands of both the industrial sector and consumers. Furthermore, THECA is expected to contribute to the establishment of international industrial networks, leading to job creation, wealth generation, and overall economic growth for the nation.
Within THECA, alongside the trade show, academic conferences and global workshops are orchestrated by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA). These aim to facilitate knowledge exchange, share R&D findings, and promote innovation in smart manufacturing technology and artificial intelligence. The primary objective is to build a network among entrepreneurs in the electronic circuit board industry, fostering collaboration to create highly efficient and valuable investment-worthy innovations.
Mr. Phutana Daoruang, General Manager of Thailand Printed Circuit Association (THPCA) added that alongside prominent Thai companies like KCE Electronics PLC, Auromex Co.,Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) Co.,Ltd, and Delta Electronics (Thailand) PLC, the trade show will also feature the participation of international companies and industry associations. Notably, representatives from six countries have confirmed their presence at the event: China (including Taiwan, Hongkong), Korea, Japan, the Philippines, India, and the Netherlands.
Leading PCB/PCBA tech firms reveal global industry trends. KCE Electronics CEO, Mr. Pitharn Ongkosit, presents cutting-edge innovations in automotive and network systems. Mr. Swaek Prakitritanon, Auromex President, highlights chemical products pivotal for electronics. Aromax's focus on R&D, nanoscale production supports AI server and EV manufacturing, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. Mr. Wichiene Ngamsukkarsemsri, MD of Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand), emphasizes Thailand's industrial shift to E-Factory for eco-friendly manufacturing. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) offers automated systems and training for a seamless transition. Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Electronics President, stresses global competitiveness through product alignment, tech research, and workforce development. Delta's participation in THECA strengthens its presence in electronic circuit board production in Thailand.
