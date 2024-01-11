New year, new hiring opportunity: JobAccess research calls for stronger awareness of workplace adjustments

Two women are having a conversation at work. JobAccess logo

Making adjustments is simple and helps both employers and people with disability to reap the benefits.

“The good news is that JobAccess is here to support and fill this knowledge gap by providing guidance on matters ranging from workplace adjustments to building employer confidence and competence .” — JobAccess General Manager Daniel Valiente-Riedl

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • JobAccess national survey finds knowledge gaps in understanding of workplace adjustments.

• 60 per cent of Australians are unaware about adjustments.

• 40 per cent estimate the cost of workplace adjustments to be significant.

• Improving accessibility crucial to ensure the socio-economic participation of 4.4 million Australians with disability.

The new year provides a compelling opportunity for businesses to review their workforce strategy to proactively attract, employ and retain people with disability. An effective way to achieve this is by implementing workplace adjustments or reasonable adjustments.

Making adjustments is simple and can help both employers and people with disability to reap the benefits. Yet, 60 per cent of Australians lack awareness about adjustments and only 2 in 5 people perceive workplace adjustments as something easy. Additionally, most of them are unsure about the costs and benefits of implementation.

These findings are part of JobAccess’ recent survey titled “Understanding workplace attitudes toward people with disability”.

The nationwide survey aimed to gauge the awareness of disability and, more specifically, the understanding of workplace adjustments.

Announcing the results, JobAccess General Manager Daniel Valiente-Riedl, said, “Workplace adjustments benefit everyone. It is an effective tool to enable people with disability to access employment opportunities and work efficiently and comfortably. Yet, three in five Australians haven’t heard about adjustments.”

“This is a major challenge and missed opportunity for employers, seeing Australia’s disability employment gap has not changed in two decades and ongoing skills shortage that the businesses are facing.”

One key factor that the research revealed is the cost of implementing workplace adjustments. Forty per cent of respondents estimate the cost to be significant with an average cost of modifications starting at $6,800.

“Making workplace adjustments is easy and comes at no cost. JobAccess internal research shows that most adjustments cost less than $1,000. Some changes, such as flexible working hours or arrangements, cost nothing and benefit all employees, not just people with disability.”

“Modifications like assistive technology, disability awareness training for managers and staff, and specialised one-on-on support can be funded through the Australian Government’s Employment Assistance Fund (EAF).”

Since 2006, JobAccess has managed over 65,000 funding applications to make workplace modifications, provide support and training to employers and people with disability.

The survey also found that 78 per cent of respondents believe that making workplace adjustments for people with disability is the responsibility of employers. However, 72 per cent of respondents are unsure or don’t know how to arrange workplace adjustments for an employee with disability.

“This is often due to low awareness about workplace adjustments, lack of confidence, and an incorrect perception that it may be difficult.”

“The good news is that JobAccess is here to support and fill this knowledge gap by providing guidance on matters ranging from workplace adjustments to building employer confidence and competence – to drive disability employment for people with disability.”

Daniel concludes, “It’s time that Australian businesses focus on creating safe and inclusive workplaces for employees with disability, where everyone is welcome to work.”