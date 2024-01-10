Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Argentina Javier Milei

CANADA, September 1 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, to congratulate him on his election and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed building on the people-to-people ties between Canada and Argentina, continuing to grow the trade and investment relationship as well as working together to advance economic prosperity in the Americas, including strengthening supply chain integration and addressing environmental challenges. Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted the importance of deepening gender equality.

The two leaders also spoke about global issues, sharing concerns about Russia’s ongoing brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights and democracy in the face of challenges to the rules-based international order.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Milei looked forward to remaining in close and regular contact, including through the platform provided by their joint membership in the G20.