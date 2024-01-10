Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,343 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Argentina Javier Milei

CANADA, September 1 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, to congratulate him on his election and to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed building on the people-to-people ties between Canada and Argentina, continuing to grow the trade and investment relationship as well as working together to advance economic prosperity in the Americas, including strengthening supply chain integration and addressing environmental challenges. Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted the importance of deepening gender equality.

The two leaders also spoke about global issues, sharing concerns about Russia’s ongoing brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights and democracy in the face of challenges to the rules-based international order.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Milei looked forward to remaining in close and regular contact, including through the platform provided by their joint membership in the G20.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Argentina Javier Milei

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more