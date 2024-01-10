Midwest Cardiovascular Institute and LIVEMED Telehealth™ to Implement Digital Health Solutions in Hospital Settings

Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: Midwest Cardiovascular Institute and LIVEMED Telehealth™ join forces to advance hospital cardiac care with innovative digital health technology.

Midwest Cardiovascular Institute partners with LIVEMED Telehealth™ to revolutionize hospital cardiac care with advanced digital health solutions.

With LIVEMED’s innovative technology solution, we are equipped to offer even more comprehensive and effective cardiac care to our patients” — Jacob Corbell

CHICAGO, IL, UA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) has entered a new partnership with LIVEMED Telehealth™ that will see the introduction of state-of-the-art digital health solutions to hospital settings.

Transforming Cardiac Care in Hospitals

Starting next month, the new initiative will revolutionize the way cardiac care is delivered, equipping remote Cardiologists and Advanced Practice Nurses (APNs) with cutting-edge telemedicine tools that sharpen diagnostic accuracy, amplify treatment efficacy, and transform patient monitoring, bridging the gap between remote care and immediate medical needs.

Enhancing Patient Experience and Care

By introducing LIVEMED Telehealth™’s advanced digital telehealth solution into hospitals, patients will benefit from more personalised and efficient cardiac care. The new approach focuses on integrating real-time heart monitoring, AI-assisted diagnostics, and other digital health tools to support the expert care provided by MCI’s remote practitioners. It is anticipated to streamline patient treatment processes, improving both the patient experience and health outcomes.

Expert Opinions

Jacob Corbell, CEO at MCI, states, “This initiative is a significant step in our continuous effort to improve cardiac care. With LIVEMED’s innovative technology solution, we are equipped to offer even more comprehensive and effective cardiac care to our patients.”

Dr. Saamer Siddiqi, Founder and CEO of LIVEMED Telehealth™, expresses his enthusiasm: “Our state-of-the-art digital health solution provides the highest level of virtual physical examination in high acuity settings. We are excited to partner with Midwest Cardiovascular Institute. By offering the latest in digital health technology, physicians and practitioners can perform thorough virtual physical exams. This allows for faster and better patient evaluation, diagnosis, and improved quality of care and patient management.”

A New Era in Cardiac Care

The collaboration between LIVEMED Telehealth™ and Midwest Cardiovascular Institute in bringing digital health solutions to hospital settings marks a new era in cardiac care. This initiative highlights their commitment to ensuring that patients receive the most advanced care facilitated by modern technology.

About LIVEMED Telehealth™

LIVEMED Telehealth™, a leader in digital health solutions, was founded by Dr. Saamer Siddiqi. We are an innovative cloud-based multi specialty physician group with advanced technology that is at the forefront of virtual healthcare solutions. We leverage advanced technology and cloud-based infrastructure to optimize medical services, improve patient care delivery, and enhance communication and collaboration among healthcare providers. Our highly vetted board-certified physicians and healthcare technology experts utilize state-of-the-art virtual technology to deliver comprehensive medical care. The company is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through innovative technology, offering a range of tech-enabled specialists.

About Midwest Cardiovascular Institute

Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) features a team of cardiologists and advanced practice providers providing comprehensive cardiovascular care in Naperville and Elmhurst, Illinois. With a mission to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, MCI is dedicated to putting patients first through clinical excellence, communication and compassion. MCI cardiologists represent nearly every specialty in heart and vascular medicine including treatment of coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, structural heart defects, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure, interventional cardiology, venous disease, nuclear cardiology, and lipid management. To learn more please To learn more, visit www.midwestcardio.com.

Contact Information

For additional details on LIVEMED Telehealth™, please reach out via email at info@livemedhealth.com.

To learn more about Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, feel free to contact either :

Karlen Lamp

Karlen.Lamp@cardio.com or

Bevi Jimenez

Bevi.Jimenez@cardio.com.