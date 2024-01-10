Submit Release
Secretary Naig Comments on Governor Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 9, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after Gov. Reynolds delivered the annual Condition of the State Address:

“Gov. Reynolds’ strong leadership and bold vision have kept Iowa families moving on a path to even greater success and opportunity. By pairing fiscally responsible budgeting with policies that promote economic growth, the Governor and Legislature have put Iowa in a position to once again reduce taxes for hardworking Iowans while still meeting our budget priorities. Agriculture remains the lifeblood of Iowa’s economy, and my team is ready to work with our lawmakers this session to accelerate our statewide water quality and conservation efforts, build markets for Iowa products, implement innovative workforce solutions and protect animal health.”

Foreign Ownership of Farmland

“Our rich, productive farmland is one of our state’s most precious and valuable resources. As I visit with Iowans in my travels to Iowa’s 99 counties each year, farmers and non-farmers alike share serious concerns about foreign adversaries buying our farm ground. Iowa currently has some of the strongest state-level protections against foreign ownership of farmland in the nation, and our approach serves as a model for other states. To give Iowans further confidence, I fully support the Governor’s proposal to strengthen enforcement, increase reporting and enhance transparency to guarantee that Iowa’s farmland remains in the hands of Americans.”

