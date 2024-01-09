Submit Release
Parks and Recreation programs and activities canceled rest of day

Recreation facilities closing early, warming site available

The City of Lawrence has canceled all parks and recreation programming for the remainder of the day. This includes all fitness classes, youth and adult sports, aquatic classes, nature, lifelong recreation and other programming offered by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Additionally, Parks and Recreation centers will close early tonight at 5 p.m.; however, the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., will remain open as a warming site without recreational use until 8 p.m. The Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, closed at 12:45 p.m. today and will not reopen for its mid-afternoon/evening hours.

The City recreation facilities closing at 5 p.m. include Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.; East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St.; Sports Pavilion Lawrence®, 100 Rock Chalk Lane and Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St.

All programming and scheduled hours of operation will return to normal tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 10.

For more information, please visit the department’s rainoutline.com site for dedicated information on specific programming or call the department at (785) 832-3450.

