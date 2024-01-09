Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend two men wanted on felony warrants for sex-related offenses

HIDALGO, Texas – As U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers began to see the return of paisano traffic this weekend, they successfully apprehended two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses in two separate incidents.

“Amid higher volumes of vehicles, including returning paisano traffic, our frontline officers maintained their vigilance and apprehended two men wanted on warrants for sex-related offenses,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions reinforce and aptly illustrate the importance of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday evening, Jan. 8, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Jorge Cruz Bolanos, 18, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for online solicitation of a minor issued by McAllen Police Department. CBP officers turned Cruz Bolanos over to McAllen police officers for transport to county jail.

Also on Monday, Jan. 8, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge referred pedestrian Cresencio Pedroza Diaz, 77, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual abuse of a child issued by Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Pedroza Diaz over to Hidalgo police officers for transport to county jail.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.