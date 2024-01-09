Manchin Announces $18.5 Million For Clean School Bus Programs Across West Virginia

January 09, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $18,560,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for GreenPower of West Virginia. The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support the Clean School Bus Program in Cabell, Clay, Calhoun, Kanawha, Mineral, Monongalia, Harrison, Grant, and Lewis Counties.

“I am pleased that the EPA is investing over $18 million in Clean School Bus Awards across our great state. These new buses, built in West Virginia, will offer improved transportation for young West Virginians travelling to and from school every day,” said Senator Manchin. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State, and I will keep working with the EPA to ensure that federal funding enhances the well-being of communities across West Virginia for generations to come.”