Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,336 in the last 365 days.

Online courses

Learn how to be a top-performing space advocate

This course, taught by The Planetary Society’s Chief of Space Policy, Casey Dreier, will help you become a top-performing space advocate. Through videos, written content, quizzes, and assignments, you will learn about the internal workings of NASA, how Congress develops major space legislation, and the best communication strategies for engaging with your elected officials in support of space science and exploration.

You just read:

Online courses

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more