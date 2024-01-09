Sharing an eclipse with kids

On a day before eclipse day, go outdoors to locate a good viewing spot, at the same time of day that the eclipse will be happening. Look for your shadow — if you can see the shadow of your head and shoulders clearly, whether it's on the ground or on a wall, then you are in a good spot for observing the eclipse. If other shadows are touching the shadow of your head, you don't have a clear view.

Tip: This is a great task to assign to kids. It's fun to observe and identify good and bad spots to see their shadows.