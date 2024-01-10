Submit Release
Astrodyne TDI Expands Portfolio through Acquisition of Powertronix

Expanding a team of highly skilled power engineers to provide our valued customers with cutting-edge technologies

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrodyne TDI, a designer of innovative solutions for power conversion and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Powertronix, a leading provider of toroidal transformers, AC and DC inductors, and power distribution equipment.

Powertronix provides power transformers, specialty transformers, power solutions, and AC and DC inductors for highly demanding OEMs in the medical, industrial, and semiconductor fabrication equipment markets, worldwide. Powertronix is particularly adept at guiding customers through complex qualification processes and developing innovative solutions that meet the safety requirements of highly regulated applications, such as robotic-assisted surgery.

Powertronix will remain headquartered in Foster City, California, and will continue to use the Powertronix brand. Sam Perera, Powertronix’s Director of Engineering and Quality Assurance, said, “We are excited that Astrodyne TDI’s strategic investment in Powertronix will enable us to continue growing our team of skilled engineers and offer our customers new technologies.”

Chris Viola, Chief Executive Officer of Astrodyne TDI, said, “Like Astrodyne TDI, Powertronix partners with its customers to solve complex power challenges. By combining Powertronix’s market-leading toroidal transformer offering with Astrodyne TDI’s complementary suite of power supplies, EMI/RF filters, and power distribution units, we will forge even deeper partnerships with our customers.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

