Ryan Binkley Marks 200th Iowa Event as Presidential Candidate Continues Crisscrossing the State

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of Iowa voters are eager to hear about a new vision for America from presidential candidate Ryan Binkley, as he visits their town during his whirlwind tour of Iowa over the next week.It’s the culmination of seven months of campaigning that has taken Binkley to more than 200 different events across the state to get to know the people and issues of Iowa.“Iowans care about America, and they want to see an end to all the division and name calling,” Binkley said. “People are really responding to my plans to balance the budget, secure the border and get healthcare costs under control. They know we need a new leader with a new approach.”Interest in Binkley and his campaign for president continues to build, as the campaign releases a full slate of appearances leading up to the Iowa caucuses.Binkley launched his campaign in April and became the first 2024 presidential candidate to visit all 99 counties in Iowa. More than 80,000 unique donors have contributed to Binkley’s grassroots campaign. Binkley is devoting the time, money and resources to appear on the primary ballot in all 50 states and has secured a spot on 28 state ballots to date.Binkley is co-founder and CEO of mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group and co-founder and lead pastor of Create Church, both in the Dallas area. As an expert in finance, Binkley is introducing a new economic approach through his campaign proposals to secure the border, balance the budget, and reform healthcare.“I feel called to share this message that it’s time for America to turn back to God,” Binkley said. “We need a way to have financial prosperity, to have safety in our nation again, to have a nation where the most hurting are looked after. I feel more empowered than ever to share this message.”The following campaign events include a wide range of activities, from a rally on the eve of the vote and a forum opposing the carbon capture pipeline to a telephone town hall for those who can't attend in person and a chance to sit down with Binkley to enjoy a meal, ask questions and share views.7:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 9Telephone Town HallDial in 855-756-7520 101397#8 am Wednesday, Jan. 10Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkAmes, IA11:30 am Wednesday, Jan. 10Lunch with Ryan BinkleyPapa’s Pizzeria, 214 Van Dorn St., Polk City, IA2 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10CO2 Pipeline Opposition Rally Hosted By Free SoilIowa State Capitol Rotunda, 1007 E. Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA4:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10Whistle Stop Tour Main Street WalkWinterset, IA6 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10Dinner with Ryan BinkleyPizza Ranch, 520 Livingston Ave., Creston, IA7:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 10Zoom with Iowa8 am Thursday, Jan. 11Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkMain Street Brick House, 200 N. Main St., Leon, IA9:45 am Thursday, Jan. 11Whistle Stop Tour Main Street WalkMount Ayr, Iowa11 am Thursday, Jan. 11Whistle Stop Tour Main Street WalkBedford, IA12 pm Thursday, Jan. 11Lunch with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkClarinda, IA2 pm Thursday, Jan. 11Whistle Stop Tour Main Street WalkShenandoah, IA4 pm Thursday, Jan. 11Whistle Stop Tour Main Street WalkRed Oak, IA5:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 11Treynor Central Committee MeetingTreynor, IA7 pm Thursday, Jan. 11Kanesville Honor GuardCouncil Bluffs, IA8:45 am Friday, Jan. 12Breakfast with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkRise & Grind Coffee Co., 401 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley, IA11:15 am Friday, Jan. 12Lunch with Ryan BinkleyPizza Ranch, 204 1st St., Sergeant Bluff, IA7 pm Friday, Jan. 12Dinner with Ryan Binkley4 Brothers Bar & Grill, 1430 Two Rivers Blvd., Le Mars, IA7:30 pm Friday, Jan. 12Zoom with Iowa8:30 am Saturday, Jan. 13Buena Vista Central Committee MeetingPizza Ranch, 517 W. Milwaukee Ave., Storm Lake, IA12 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Lunch with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkPizza Ranch, 425 US Highway 30, West Suite 130, Carroll, IA5:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Dinner with Ryan BinkleyEmmetsburg, IA7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Telephone Town HallDial in 855-756-7520 101397#11 am Sunday, Jan. 14Worship ServiceOpen Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, Iowa12 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Mason City Brunch with Ryan BinkleyOpen Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, IA1:45 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Algona Main Street WalkAlgona, IA3:15 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Fort Dodge Meet and GreetCommunity Tap And Pizza, 2026 5th Ave. S, Fort Dodge, IA6 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Des Moines Binkley Campaign RallyHoliday Inn Des Moines-Airport/Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Dr., Des Moines, IA2 pm Monday, Jan. 15Telephone Town HallDial in 855-756-7520 101397#9 pm Monday, Jan. 15Binkley Campaign CelebrationRenaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St., Des Moines, IA

