Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman

CANADA, September 1 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. The Prime Minister emphasized Canada’s support for the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity, without fear. The two leaders discussed the need for a path to secure lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

The leaders expressed their deep concerns with the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They stressed the importance that all parties uphold international humanitarian law, ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas, and protect civilians. They also discussed the regional security implications of the conflict and efforts toward de-escalation.

The Prime Minister also thanked His Royal Highness for his leadership on working to resolve the conflict in the Middle East as well as on the Ukraine Peace Plan efforts.

The leaders agreed to continue to work together as the situation evolves.