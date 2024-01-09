When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 09, 2024
Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sulfites
Company Name: HY Success, Inc.

HY Success Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 5 ounce packages of Fat Choy Kee Dried Longan because they contained undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide in retail stores. There was no online sales.

The recalled Fat Choy Kee Dried Longan is packaged in a 5 ounce, clear plastic package marked with item no.: 61915 on the label with an expiration date of 12/31/2024 stamped on the back. The product UPC code is 89091-99846.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 5 ounce packages of Dried Longan which were not declared on the label. Analysis of the Dried Longan revealed they contained 22.21 milligrams per serving.

Consumers who have purchased 5 ounce packages of Dried Longan are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 646-533-2162, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm EST.