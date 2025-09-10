When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds, sesame, Red 40, Red 3, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6 Company Name: Gina Marie Bakery Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

The cookies involved in this recall are:

Italian Mixed Vanilla Cookies for Undeclared Almonds, Sesame, Red 40, Red 3, and Blue 1

Italian Sesame Cookies for Undeclared Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6

Vanilla Chocolate Dipped Cookies for Undeclared Red 40

Vanilla with Apricot Jam Cookies –for Undeclared Red 40 and Yellow 6

Toasted Almond & Cherry Biscotti – for Undeclared Red 40

Vanilla Cookies with Raspberry Peach Jam – for Undeclared Red 3 and Blue 1

Gina Marie Bakery of Waterbury, CT is recalling 1lb and 2 lb packages of the above-mentioned cookies because they contain undeclared allergens. People who have allergies to nuts, sesame seeds and/or food dyes run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled cookies were distributed in Connecticut to Big Y stores (Connecticut and Springfield Massachusetts), Stop and Shop stores (Connecticut), Labonne’s Supermarkets (Watertown and Prospect), Adam’s Markets (Milford and Watertown), Highland Park Markets (Glastonbury, Manchester and Farmington), Price Chopper (Newington, Bristol and Middletown), T+K Supermarket in East Haven, Kensington Market (Kensington), Public Market of Newington (Newington), Raggozzino’s (Plantsville), Lewis Farms (Southington), Durham Market (Durham), Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market (North Haven), Cappetta (West Haven), Roma Importing Market (Shelton), Walsh Market (Wolcott), Tops Market (Plantsville), The Local Gourmet (Southbury), CT Fresh Fruit and Produce (Wallingford), Wayside Market (Waterbury), Jimmy’s Store (Torrington), La Molisana Sausage (Waterbury), New Fairfield Food Center Market (New Fairfield), Pat’s IGA (Wolcott), Watertown Meat Center (Watertown), Tommy’s Place and Market (Bristol), Cavallo’s Deli and Imported Italian Food (Waterbury), La Strega Italian Deli (Middlebury).

In addition, these cookies were sold at all Nardelli’s Connecticut stores with a Nardelli label affixed to the package.

The product comes in 1 lb. (454g) clamshell plastic containers. The Italian Mixed Vanilla Cookies comes in 1 lb. (454g) and 2 lb. (908g) clamshell plastic containers. The remaining products come in 1 lb (454g) clamshell plastic containers.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that above-mentioned products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of allergens.

Sales of the product have been suspended until Consumer Protection, and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 1lb or 2 lb packages of the above-mentioned cookies are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-596-8007.