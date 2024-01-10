Vitable Health and Mishe Health Unite to Expand Access to Specialist Care for Philadelphia
Vitable Health and Mishe Health announce new partnership to create a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes accessibility, affordability, and excellence in care.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitable Health, an enhanced direct primary care company making healthcare accessible and affordable, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mishe Health, a healthcare technology company with a provider network for specialty care and all-inclusive procedure bundles. This collaboration in Philadelphia, marks a significant milestone in health equity. The partnership enables Vitable Health members to seamlessly access specialty care through Mishe's extensive network of pre-vetted providers at transparent discounted prices.
Vitable's primary care program is built to bridge the gap to care for so many in Philadelphia. By partnering with Mishe to create a network of specialists, patients can now access high-performance providers at affordable rates, take advantage of empathetic financing options, and leverage Mishe case managers with scheduling and advocacy.
This strategic partnership addresses a critical need to extend accessible and affordable specialty care to patients in Philadelphia, and is particularly timely as many individuals have lost Medicaid coverage due to post-pandemic program changes. Most uninsured and underinsured individuals frequently find themselves in a healthcare gap when specialist needs arise.
Vitable Health's CEO, Joseph Kitonga, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to build a stronger ecosystem together with a great partner like Mishe, and we aim to continue our mission to increase access to delightful, affordable health care to all people."
Vitable Health focuses on supporting the 43% of underinsured and uninsured workers in the U.S. by helping their employers provide exceptional health benefits to their employees with ease, while actively reducing employer’s health care costs. With the addition of Vitable’s new Specialist Care Navigation, powered by Mishe, Vitable Health can now offer even more comprehensive care - from the essential primary and preventative care services to affordable specialist care with flexible payment schedules.
Sidney Haitoff, Mishe’s CEO, echoed the excitement - saying “this expansion ensures that patients can access high-value specialty care without the burden of exorbitant costs or surprises, fostering a healthier and more inclusive community, powered by Mishe. We’re proud to align with partners like Vitable Health on a joint mission to simplify healthcare and expand access.”
Mishe was founded by a biller, doctor and patient fed up with the pains of the traditional fully-insured system - collaborating with WebMD to soft-launch its network and payment solutions to the 2 million uninsured and underinsured residents of the New York metro area in August 2023. Hailed as “saviors” by patients who saved thousands on transparently priced specialty care and bundled surgical procedures, Mishe now turns its focus to Philadelphia, where it will help expand access for Vitable Health members and the greater community.
Vitable Health and Mishe Health embark on this groundbreaking journey together, with their shared vision to create a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes accessibility, affordability, and excellence in care. The partnership stands as a testament to their commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of patients, ensuring that healthcare is not just a privilege but a fundamental right for all.
