Artist Dylan Galvin Releases "How to Write a Pop Song": A Nostalgic Synth-Pop Satire That Playfully Jabs at the Industry

Dylan furiously teaching with a sword fighting demonstration Dylan performing the song for the music video Dylan an the blue cat, Munch at the secret underground neon staircase

The 1980s George Michaels meets John Mayer synth-pop-styled single comments on the love-hate relationship many have with the growing triteness of Top 40s music.

If you think too hard, you will get it wrong; you've got to stay nice and stupid if you want to write a pop song” — Dylan Galvin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Galvin's 1980s-style George Michaels meets John Mayer synth-pop single provides a commentary on the love-hate relationship many have with pop music, offering satirical instructions that takes a playful jab at the mainstream music industry's tendencies to produce music that’s clearly created for profit and that will be forgotten before it has time to become nostalgic. Known for his eclectic musical journey rooted in nostalgia and often inspired by movies from the 80s and 90s, Dylan is thrilled to announce the release of this latest single, "How to Write a Pop Song," on January 19, 2024. Followed by the launching of an accompanying music video on Feb 2, 2024, the single will be available on all major streaming platforms. Dylan Galvin grew up with a near obsessive love of movies and music in a sleepy town called Hollywood, Maryland. It wasn’t until he moved across the country to Hollywood, California that he would be able to combine his love of both. In his new single, Dylan pays homage to the styles and sounds of the 80s and 90s, blending pop-rock, funk, and 80s synth-pop with poignant storytelling and veiled sarcasm.

Building on the success of his two EPs and inspired by his time at Berklee College of Music, where the legendary Paul Simon handpicked him out of a crowd of his peers, Dylan Galvin’s relentless dedication to authentic storytelling and lyrics is what resonates with listeners. He also contributed to the score, sound design and voice overs of the recent documentary that chronicles the tension between church and government "The Essential Church”, which peaked at the #1 spot in “documentaries” in the Apple TV store. According to The Daily Vault, “Whether exuberant or philosophical…Dylan Galvin delivers music from the heart."

"How to Write a Pop Song" was produced by Dylan Galvin in Los Angeles, California, and Austin Morehead in Nashville, Tennessee. The single was mixed and mastered by Harper James in New York City, New York. Galvin's wit shines through in the lyrics: "If you think too hard, you will get it wrong; you've got to stay nice and stupid if you want to write a pop song."

In conjunction with the single's release, Dylan Galvin is releasing a visually beautiful, nostalgic and ridiculous music video that complements the song’s satire, and channels inspiration equal parts “Matilda”, “The Muppets” and 80’s Pop-Rock music videos. Viewers will find it amusing, weird and familiar as they sit in a classroom and learn alongside a blue cat named Munch during "How to Write a Pop Song."

Dylan Galvin is actively promoting the single and video and is available for interviews and features. For more information, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes insights, please visit his social media handles or contact Dylan Galvin at dylangalvinmusic@gmail.com.

About Dylan Galvin: Dylan Galvin is an artist known for his dynamic musicianship, blending the cinematic with the lyrical. Dylan is obsessively committed to lyrics and story, believing that at the core of every song is a story and what that story is about means more than anything else in the song. He has been featured in PASTE Magazine, Voyage LA and Kings of A&R and has toured the US from coast to coast playing for the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the LA Rams and celebs like Dylan McDermott and Fabio in Los Angeles, CA.

With an extensive repertoire of cover performances, original music and instrumental guitar work, Dylan currently is based Southern California working as a full time independent artist, live performer, songwriter and composer.



The Music Video Premier of "How to Write a Pop Song"| Live on Feb 2, 2024