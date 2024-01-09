Turner, Sarlo, Pou and Singleton Selected for Senate Leadership Positions

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari announced today that Senator Shirley Turner will become the new Senate President Pro Tempore, and that Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Nellie Pou and Senator Troy Singleton will continue to serve as members of the leadership team for the Senate Democratic Majority in the 2024-25 legislative session.

Senator Turner was elected to the leadership position by the full Senate today.

Senator Sarlo will remain Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Pou Senate Majority Caucus Chair, and Senator Singleton Senate Majority Whip. They will work with Senate President Scutari, Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senate President Pro Tempore Turner as members of the Senate Democratic leadership team.

Senate President Scutari and Senate Majority Leader Ruiz were reelected to their posts by the Democratic caucus immediately after the 2023 elections. Senate President Scutari was formally reelected by the full Senate today.

“This is a diverse and talented team of legislators who will help guide the Senate as we build upon legislative accomplishments on the issues of importance to the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Somerset). “They are proven leaders who have the respect of the Senate Democratic Caucus. I look forward with confidence to working with them on the challenges of the new legislative session.”

Senator Turner was first elected to the Senate in 1998, after serving four years in the Assembly, and has been reelected eight times. She served as Senate President Pro Tempore from 2002 to 2010.

“The challenges faced by people throughout New Jersey offer opportunities for the Senate to be responsive to their needs,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “We will continue to work to make real and lasting progress for every community in the state. We fully understand that our diversity is our strength.”

After serving one term in the Assembly, Senator Sarlo was sworn-in to the Senate on May 19, 2003 to fill an unexpired term in the 36th Legislative District. He was elected to a full term that November, and re-elected five times.

“I welcome the opportunity to continue to serve on the leadership team with my Senate colleagues,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen/Passaic). “Many of the most consequential issues in New Jersey have to do with the economy and state finances. We have to continue to support strategic investments that promote economic opportunity and continue our work making the state more affordable.”

Selected in 1997 to fill a vacancy in the General Assembly in the 35th Legislative District, then-Assemblywoman Pou was elected to the Senate in 2011 and re-elected four times.

“I am honored to continue representing the people of the 35th District in the Senate, and humbled to serve again as Senate Majority Caucus Chair,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “I am anxious to get back to work with Senate President Scutari and the rest of our leadership team for the benefit of all New Jerseyans. I look forward to tackling new challenges that come before us and making our state stronger, fairer and more affordable for our residents.”

Senator Singleton was elected to the Senate in the 7th Legislative District in 2017 and reelected twice after serving in the Assembly since 2011.

“It is an honor to once again be asked to serve in Senate Leadership,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “We have a great group of legislators here focused on improving the lives of residents around the state in a way that is both equitable and sustainable. I look forward to seeing all we’re able to accomplish over these next two years.”