NorthPoint Development Celebrates Milestone Achievement with Intermodal Logistics Center's Ribbon Cutting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development proudly marked a significant milestone in its journey with the ribbon-cutting ceremony held for its Intermodal Logistics Center. The event celebrated the completion of 4.5 million square feet of premium industrial space, of which an impressive 4.2 million square feet has already been leased.

Having successfully operated for almost four years, the Intermodal Logistics Center stands as a testament to NorthPoint Development's commitment to fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities. This $330 million venture has not only established itself as a pivotal hub for industry leaders like Harbor Freight, Dollar General, and Ariat but also as a beacon for innovative, state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of Fort Worth.

The center's strategic location offers unparalleled accessibility to major rail, highway, and air infrastructure, facilitating seamless regional and local industrial distribution. Its proximity and integration with BNSF's Intermodal Facility further enhance its significance, solidifying it as an integral part of the regional logistics network.

"We look forward to growing this park and continuing the great partnerships we've had so far," remarked Derek Schoeneberg, Regional Vice President at NorthPoint Development, during the ceremony. "This milestone stands as a testament to our commitment to driving economic prosperity and fostering enduring partnerships within the community."

The event saw esteemed speakers, including Judge Andy Eades of Denton County and Texas State Representative Kronda Thimesch, highlighting the impact and significance of the Intermodal Logistics Center's growth on the economic landscape of Fort Worth.

With 2 million square feet available for development on the east side and an impressive 10 million square feet on the west side of the park, NorthPoint Development remains poised to further expand its footprint and solidify its position as an economic powerhouse in the region.

The $329 million investment is estimated to bring 1,500 operational jobs to Fort Worth, amplifying the economic success and vitality of the region.

Media Team
NorthPoint Development
+1 816-381-2917
media@northpointkc.com

Contact
Media Team
NorthPoint Development
+1 816-381-2917 media@northpointkc.com
Company/Organization
NorthPoint Development
3315 N Oak Trafficway
Kansas City, Missouri, 64116
United States
+1 913-904-4464
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About NorthPoint Development Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company specializing in developing, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. We invest alongside our partners through various fund and venture structures to develop industrial and multi-family assets. We differentiate ourselves from our competitors with a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and a high level of technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. Through our in-house suite of services, NorthPoint can provide end-to-end expertise, leading to expedited solutions. Today, the company is part of a network of eleven companies with a logistics focus and an emphasis on a factory-to-front-door approach. We’ve developed and managed over 169.4 million square feet of industrial space. It’s estimated that our developments have created more than 110,000 jobs and supported more than 557 industrial clients across the United States. We continue to operate with an entrepreneurial spirit guided by our Core Values, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our team members, clients, and communities. Visit beyondthecontract.com or follow @NorthPointDev to learn more.

beyondthecontract.com

