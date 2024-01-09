Submit Release
Omnia Challenges PainTEQ Intellectual Property

Omnia Medical

Omnia Medical announced PTAB will allow Omnia Medical’s petition for inter parties review of PainTEQ patent.

We are pleased with the PTAB’s decision and look forward to the final resolution of this petition.”
— Troy Schifano, CEO of Omnia Medical

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnia Medical, a medical device company committed to providing the industry with innovative solutions utilizing proven techniques, announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday September 20th granted institution in IPR2023-00625. In other words, the PTAB decided it would allow Omnia Medical’s Petition for inter parties review of PainTEQ patent “11,020,129 B2 Drill-less Method of Fusing a Sacroiliac Joint” to proceed, finding that there is reasonable likelihood that challenged claims 1, 2, 9, and 10 in the PaintTEQ patent, U.S. 11,020,129, (the ‘129 patent) are invalid in view of the grounds presented in Omnia Medical’s petition.

“We are pleased with the PTAB’s decision and look forward to the final resolution of this petition. As is evidenced by our existing and expanding patent portfolio and resulting consolidated Federal Courts cases with PainTEQ, we take Intellectual Property rights very seriously.” said Troy Schifano, CEO of Omnia Medical.

For those interested in accessing more information about the above referenced ongoing IPR, including status and prior art cited against the patent, please visit https://ptacts.uspto.gov/ptacts/ui/home and reference IPR number IPR2023-00625.

For those interested in accessing more information about the above referenced consolidated Federal Court Cases, including court details and case numbers, please visit https://www.flmd.uscourts.gov/pacer and reference US District Court – Middle District of Florida case number 8:20-cv-02805-VMC-AAS.

Christopher Henneforth
Omnia Medical
chenneforth@omniamedical.com

