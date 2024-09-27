This Fall, Here’s How To Recycle Old Electronics in The District of Columbia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For residents of the District of Columbia, it’s especially easy to recycle unwanted electronic devices – like mobile phones, televisions, computers, or even printer-fax machine combos.Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is offering electronics collection events in all Wards of the District in 2024. For a complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations, click over to www.rev-log.com/DCecycling Events are being offered by RLG in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech. Residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are encouraged to drop off any of the listed acceptable items in as-is condition for free, safe handling by an e-Stewards certified electronics recycler.The next scheduled event is set for Saturday, October 5th from 10am to 2pm in Ward 1 and will be held rain or shine. Our collection vehicle will be near Banneker Community Center, at the corner of Georgia Avenue NW & Howard Place NW.Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones and more. Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list.Collection vehicles will be stationed near easily accessible public locations (District parks, community and recreation centers, and local farmers markets). The full calendar is at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling . Be sure to check the website for updates prior to events.RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis, reflects on the District of Columbia collection event program, saying, “Each year, when the people of the District come out to our collections, they show that they care about sustainability, circularity, and the future of our planet.”From start to finish, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns. RLG, along with its electronics manufacturer partners, is committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills.About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us For questions, or to request digital promotional materials to help promote e-waste recycling in the District of Columbia, contact info.us@rev-log.com.

