Canadian Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Hon. Marcie Ien, Engages in Youth-Led Dialogue on Climate Action with St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association

[SKNYPA] – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed the distinguished

visit of Hon. Marcie Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada,

accompanied by H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, High Commissioner of Canada to Saint Kitts and

Nevis, Ms. Dunerci Caceres, Chief of Staff in the Minister’s Office, and Ms. Jessica

Mackie, Senior Political Advisor, High Commission of Canada.

As part of her visit, Hon. Marcie Ien participated in an insightful Open Dialogue organized

by the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) focused on “Youth-Led

Initiatives: Fostering Civic Engagement for Climate Action and Empowerment.” The event

took place at the Parliament Lounge and attendees included Hon. Isalean Phillip,

SKNYPA’s President Hasani McDonald, Vice President Jalen Monzac, Immediate Past

President Mauriel Knight, and other general members of the SKNYPA.

The discussion proved to be a dynamic and thought-provoking one, with participants

actively sharing questions, solutions, and recommendations. Following the dialogue, Hon.

Marcie Ien expressed her appreciation by presenting tokens of recognition to the

President and Vice President of SKNYPA. In return, the Association offered a token of

appreciation to Hon. Ien which included a compiled list of resolutions and bills debated

by the Association from 2020 until the present, symbolizing the collaborative spirit

between the Canadian delegation and SKNYPA.

Special thanks are extended to Vice President Jalen Monzac for facilitating and

organizing the dialogue, and Deputy Clerk Mauriel Knight for organizing a tour of the

National Assembly Chambers that preceded the engaging discussion.

The visit of Hon. Marcie Ien and the Canadian delegation marks a significant milestone

in fostering international collaboration and empowering youth-led initiatives for climate

action in St. Kitts and Nevis.