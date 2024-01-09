Paymerang Partners With Intellitec Solutions to Provide AP Automation to Senior Living Business Offices

Paymerang, a leading financial automation platform in the Senior Living industry, has announced a new partnership with accounting solution Intellitec Solutions.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a leading financial automation platform in the Senior Living industry, has announced a new partnership with accounting solution provider Intellitec Solutions. The partnership offers Paymerang’s best-in-class Invoice and Payment Automation solutions to Intellitec’s base of senior living clients nationwide.

“We are excited to add Intellitec Solutions to our growing list of strategic partnerships,” said Nasser Chanda, Paymerang CEO. "Intellitec Solutions has a long successful track record of helping transform the senior living business office. Together we will help more senior living finance departments become efficient and profitable, so that communities can better focus resources on caring for the residents in their communities.

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, sees Paymerang’s offering as key to Intellitec’s success. “As clients continue to transition to the cloud, our practice has seen tremendous activity – particularly senior living facilities looking to migrate to Sage Intacct or Microsoft Dynamics”, said Sommer. “Transitioning from a legacy ERP to the cloud increases the need for AP automation to ensure seamless financial processes. This partnership will help our clients harness the true value of cloud-based solutions.”

As the leading provider of AP Automation for the senior living industry, according to a recent Ziegler CFO Hotline survey, Paymerang eliminates the tedious manual tasks that have long impacted business offices. Business offices can leverage Paymerang’s automation technology to increase productivity and efficiency to focus on strategic initiatives.

Intellitec Solutions provides customized ERP solutions for Senior Living Organizations for systems like Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics D365 Business Central, and Dynamics Great Plains. Through the partnership, Intellitec's growing list of Senior Living clients can maximize the benefits of their ERP system while automating the accounts payable process from invoice receipt to payment reconciliation with Paymerang.

With nearly 84% of an accounts payable department’s time wasted on manual repetitive tasks like keying invoice data, pushing paper, and fixing typos, Paymerang’s solutions allow senior living AP departments to eliminate tedious manual tasks and save thousands of hours each year. Paymerang’s platform has helped clients enhance visibility, increase accuracy, and earn rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

Learn more about Paymerang’s work in the senior living industry visit: https://www.paymerang.com/industries/senior-living/

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.

About Intellitec Solutions

As a leading provider of General Ledger/ERP accounting software, Intellitec delivers in-house Senior Care expertise for over 1,000 locations across the United States. The 30-year-old company is certified in Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct and has optimized these solutions for the Senior Living Care Industry. In addition, they have developed automated integrations with leading clinical management packages to share financial and non-financial data. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.intellitecsolutions.com.

