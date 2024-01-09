Submit Release
10,000 Opioid Overdose Reversals: AG’s Office Applauds Utah Naloxone Milestone

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, Utah Naloxone reports that over 10,000 opioid overdoses have been reversed by using the medication Narcan (Naloxone) in an emergency setting. Utah law enforcement was involved in more than 800 of those cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Americans are dying from opioid overdoses at record rates. Through a partnership with Utah Naloxone, the Utah Attorney General’s Office collaborates with law enforcement agencies across the state to save lives by using Naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses if administered in time.

The AG’s office applauds Utah Naloxone’s dedication and the law enforcement and health care professionals who save lives every day.

Read the Utah Naloxone’s and Murray Police Department’s news release here.

