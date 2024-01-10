Curio Genomics Appoints Leading Crop Genomics Scientist to Scientific Advisory Board
Distinguished geneticist, Dr. Hikmet Budak, brings decades of crop genomics research and leadership to Curio GenomicsANN ARBOR, MI, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curio Genomics, a pioneer in crop genomics software, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Hikmet Budak to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Widely recognized as a leading authority in crop genomics research, Dr. Budak brings an illustrious career with over 150 authored research papers, emphasizing the crucial intersection of crop genetics and stress response.
Dr. Budak has spearheaded international research teams dedicated to unraveling genomic approaches and tools for developing modern, resilient, and highly productive plant systems. His vast experience aligns seamlessly with Curio Genomics' mission to revolutionize crop genomics research.
Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Curio, Dr. Budak stated, “The CURIO™ platform is exactly the technology that is necessary to rapidly accelerate the research of teams I lead and support. I am eager to contribute to Curio's technological and corporate development, as I strongly believe in the innovative strides the company is making.”
A sought-after speaker and organizer at major industry and academic conferences worldwide, Dr. Budak also holds leadership roles in prominent international crop research consortia, including as a Board Member of the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium.
Shawn Quinn, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Curio, shared his excitement about the newest addition to the team, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Budak to the Curio family. His infectious enthusiasm for our technology and company aligns seamlessly with our vision. I anticipate a highly productive collaboration ahead.”
Concurrent with his Curio appointment, Dr. Budak is a Professor of Agriculture at Arizona Western College and serves as the Chief Science Officer of Montana BioAgriculture. Additionally, he holds the position of Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska. Dr. Budak previously served as a Professor and Endowed Chair at Montana State University, where he initiated and led a cereal genomics team. Earlier in his career, he spent several years at Sabanci University in his native Turkey, leading a genetics and genomics team.
About Curio Genomics
Curio Genomics is accelerating crop genomics research that is critical to deliver farmers better seeds with higher yields, more resilience to disease and climate changes, and that are more environmentally sustainable. Curio Genomics’ proprietary parallelized bioinformatics software and data platform, CURIO™, enables unprecedented data processing speed of large and complex crop genomic data, delivering genomic data to plant scientists in minutes through intuitive and easy to use interfaces, and all without the need to engage scarce bioinformatics experts. For information about Curio Genomics, visit www.curiogenomics.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
John Prista Freshley
Curio Genomics
+1 734-945-6344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube