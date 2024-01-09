Ukraine Energy Support Fund contracts €129 million in 2023

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has presented the results of its activities in 2023. The Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, to provide support to Ukraine’s energy sector which has suffered from Russian attacks since February 2022.

The Fund has successfully concluded supply contracts valued at more than €129 million for essential equipment, materials, and services. Since its creation, the Fund has received €405 million in grants from a variety of public and private donors.

“As part of this initiative, the delivery of critical equipment – including specialised vehicles, transformers, electric switchgear, and district heating sector equipment among others – is underway. A considerable number of these items are already operational within Ukraine, offering immediate support to the energy sector and consumers,” the Energy Community Secretariat said in a press release.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russians.

