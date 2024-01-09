EU Delegation to Moldova hires a Secretary – apply by 21 January

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova is seeking to recruit an experienced and highly motivated person to work in the Cooperation Section as a Secretary.

The Delegation offers a permanent position based in Chisinau with a salary of €890 per month.

The secretary will provide general administrative and secretarial assistance, as well as document management services to the Operations section.

The candidate should have a recognised post-secondary education diploma in the domain of secretariat, public administration, business administration, or fields related to the main tasks or knowledge, minimum two years of relevant work experience, and a very good working level of English and Romanian.

Applicants should be citizens of Moldova or have valid work and residence permits.

The deadline for applications is 21 January.

