A Remarkable Innovation in Diabetes Therapy: Hop Extract Sets New Benchmarks

The active health ingredient XAN

A pathbreaking active substance from hops offers an effective approach to manage of blood sugar levels - Xanthohumol allows for the prevention of diabetes.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing power from the hop plant - the positive effects of xanthohumol on blood sugar levels has been confirmed by numerous international studies. This active substance is a natural alternative for millions of diabetics and pre-diabetics worldwide.

XAN Extract is one of the most effective natural agents in the fight against diabetes and overweight. To be precise, the hop extract acts on specific enzymes that regulate not only the processing of sugar and fat, but also the energy supply of cells, thus noticeably lowering blood sugar levels.

In addition to regulating blood sugar levels, XAN Extract provides manifold health benefits. Its antioxidant and DNA protecting properties contribute not only to the slowing of the aging process, but also protect from cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and certain types of cancer. It stimulates the body’s defence mechanism which enhances liver detox and prevents liver illnesses. Furthermore, it reinforces the immune system’s fight against any kind of infections and inflammation.

Over the last two decades, TA-XAN has not ceased to develop this active substance and get it ready to market. Its multiple applications include food products, beverages and dietary supplements.

Research results from renown scientific institutions such as the Medical University of Vienna, the University of Porto or Oregon State University, have demonstrated its effectiveness way beyond diabetes therapy. Research at the University of Hohenheim showed in 2023 that this natural substance can prevent a Covid-19 infection by inhibiting two virus relevant enzymes. Thanks to these wide-ranging health benefits, XAN Extract is an indispensable component of a healthy lifestyle. This application marks a tipping point in the field of natural medicine and offers a clear alternative to conventional treatment methods.

TA-XAN

The company was founded by Tonio Arcaini in 2004 with the explicit purpose of developing XAN Extract - nature’s most effective health enhancing active substance. XAN Extract is now market ready. It is patent protected in over 50 countries and enjoys government sanction as a health ingredient in the world’s major economies. In line with the founder’s vision, the company’s objective is to market natural products with scientifically proven health benefits as alternatives to conventional chemicals and thus open the way for a new era of health care.