Olive Roots launches 4th EAT LIKE A GREEK® Campaign at Panda Retail in Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Olive Roots Limited, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 4th EAT LIKE A GREEK® campaign at Panda Retail in Saudi Arabia. This campaign aims to bring the authentic and traditional flavors of Greece and Cyprus to the Saudi market, providing Panda Retail's customers with a unique culinary experience.
The EAT LIKE A GREEK® campaign will feature a diverse range array of products, including premium olive oils, authentic honey, assorted antipasti, artisanal cheeses, and traditional sweets. These items are carefully curated from small producers in Greece and Cyprus, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity. Bandar Al-Saeedi, Panda Retail’s Vice President of Commercial Food, shared his excitement, stating, “We're really thrilled to continue the tradition of having the EAT LIKE A GREEK® event at Panda. Every year, we bring in some incredible Greek ingredients. Our customers have always enjoyed it, and this year is no exception. It's another opportunity for everyone to take a journey through the Mediterranean and savor world-class global flavors right at home.”. The initiative encompasses special discounts, enticing traditional Greek recipes, and engaging in-store tasting events.
Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Panda Retail Company is one of the main retail chain businesses in the Middle East and the biggest grocery retailer in the country, with more than 182 stores in 39 cities. "We are thrilled to launch our EAT LIKE A GREEK® campaign at Panda Retail in Saudi Arabia! These campaigns are a wonderful opportunity for consumers to try various products and be indulged by the Greek food culture which is so rich and flavourful!" said Katerina Barka, CEO of Olive Roots Limited.
Olive Roots specializes in streamlining the process for retailers to showcase artisanal products from across Europe. The EAT LIKE A GREEK® campaigns initially debuted in the United States in 2019. Katerina Barka, CEO of Olive Roots Limited, explained, "We initiated the EAT LIKE A GREEK® promo events to introduce diverse Greek products to consumers through exciting experiences. Nothing brings us more joy than turning a regular supermarket visit into a culinary adventure with products from our homeland, Greece.".
The EAT LIKE A GREEK® campaign is set to grace select Panda Retail stores during the first two weeks of January 2024. Customers can anticipate a variety of events and activities, including cooking demonstrations, tastings, and special promotions.
Katerina Barka
