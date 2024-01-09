Software technology company QORIX for the first time at CES
Qorix middleware for software defined vehicles will power E/E architecture demonstrator of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.MUNICH, GERMANY, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middleware solutions for software defined vehicles of software technology company Qorix will power automotive E/E architecture demonstrator of KPIT Technologies Ltd. at CES 2024. This is the first time that Qorix middleware for automotive high performance compute systems will be presented to the public.
Markus Schupfner CEO): “CES 2024 is an important milestone for our young company, because Qorix middleware for software defined vehicles is presented to the public for the first time. And I am particularly proud that our middleware will proof its benefits over existing solutions in an architecture demonstrator of Qorix co-founder KPIT Technologies Ltd.”
Dr. Nico Hartmann (CTO): “After two years of intense work our Qorix middleware stack for safety critical applications in software defined vehicles has reached a level of maturity that it can be presented to our customers and colleagues at CES. This is an important achievement for our young company. I am very proud about the fact that what had started with a collaboration of KPIT Technologies Ltd. and ZF Group two years ago has developed into a middleware concept that is seen by major OEMs as a key contribution to future automotive technology and has borne a new company that right from its beginning is considered as a relevant player in the area of middleware for high performance compute systems.”
Qorix middleware is implemented into one of the technology demonstrators of KPIT Technologies Ltd. presented in their showcase at CES 2024. It will be shown, that with Qorix Middleware it is pos-sible to decouple applications and data communication in a high performance compute environ-ment to achieve deterministic end-to-end feature timing.
About Qorix
Qorix is a technology company that brings the power of middleware to the mobility ecosystem especially in the transformation towards Software Defined Vehicles.
Established as a result of KPIT Technologies Ltd. and ZF Group joining hands, Qorix is leveraging KPIT´s expertise in software development & integration and ZF´s proficiency in automotive systems. With an independent charter, Qorix will build innovative middleware solutions for all vehicle domains together with the necessary tooling, a product portfolio that includes standard compliant AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive stacks and Qorix's own “Performance” stack that is particularly designed for the needs of future Software Defined Vehicles.
Qorix will have over 300 employees in Germany and India, focusing on software product delivery for OEM and Tier-1 programs worldwide.
For further information, please visit www.qorix.ai
