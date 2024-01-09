QORIX announces first automotive middleware software package
QORIX intends to deliver company’s first complete middleware soft-ware package for the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solution.MUNICH, GERMANY, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive middleware specialist and technology company QORIX announced today the company’s plans to work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to launch its software packages for Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ platforms.
Automotive OEMs need more system-on-chip (SoC)-level software packages to accelerate their software-defined vehicle (SDV) programs as they face challenges due to the non-availability of a single bundle middleware package, including soft-ware and hardware. The Qorix middleware software package aims to provide a tightly integrated, production-grade middleware solution for automakers, helping to improve their time-to-market while optimizing upfront integration complexities.
Qorix will utilize their AUTOSAR-compliant “Classic” and “Adaptive” stacks and “Performance” middleware that has been developed for the particular needs of future SDVs. Working with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ platforms, Qorix hopes to help automakers address integration challeng-es with this solution.
Markus Schupfner, CEO of QORIX, said, “We will build a differentiated middle-ware package to make adoption into SDV programs fast and reliable. As a young company, we would like to utilize the power of the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ as it intelligently connects the automotive world through its high-performance solutions. QORIX’s approach to building the integrated middleware package for the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ will save time and improve the solution's effective-ness.”
Snapdragon and Digital Chassis are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Snapdragon Digital Chassis is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries
About Qorix
Qorix is a technology company that brings the power of middleware to the mobility ecosystem, especially in the transformation towards Software Defined Vehicles.
Established as a result of KPIT Technologies Ltd. and ZF Group joining hands, Qorix is leveraging KPIT´s expertise in software development & integration and ZF´s proficiency in automotive systems. With an independent charter, Qorix will build innovative middleware solutions for all vehicle domains together with the necessary tooling, a product portfolio that includes standard compliant AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive stacks and Qorix's own “Performance” stack that is particu-larly designed for the needs of future Software Defined Vehicles.
Qorix will have over 300 employees in Germany and India, focusing on software product delivery for OEM and Tier-1 programs worldwide.
For further information, please visit www.qorix.ai
Matthias Schulze
Qorix GmbH
+49 176 15402311
email us here