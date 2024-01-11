Noahswap Launches User-Friendly Features to Enhance the Casting Experience for Novice Users

Image from Noahswap official website

Noahswap has introduced a brand-new feature for beginners, allowing users to effortlessly experience digital asset minting in a low-risk setting.

MALAYSIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In cryptocurrency, newcomers often shy away due to complex trading processes or the uncertainty of investment risks. To address this, Noahswap has introduced a new feature designed for beginners. This feature aims to offer an effortless experience in digital asset minting with low-risk, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of Noahswap's innovative minting mechanism.

1. Focusing on Mainstream Coins

This feature allows the minting of mainstream coins only, providing a safer and more trustworthy trading option. This simplifies the process for new users and reduces investment uncertainties.

2. Short Cycle, Low Risk

This feature has a minting cycle of just 15 days, significantly shortening the investment time. This aligns with new users' expectations of quick investment results and reduces anxiety, boosting investment confidence.

3. Lower USDT Requirement

In regular minting feature, users typically need to invest using a token and USDT in ratios like 5:5, 7:3, or 6:4. The feature, however, offers a more economical option, with a token to USDT minting ratio of 9:1. This significantly lowers the cost of minting, making the experience easier and more reassuring.

4. Limited Amount for Minting

This feature has set upper and lower limits for each user in minting, with a minimum investment of 10 USDT and a maximum of 100 USDT.

5. One-Time Opportunity Per User

To ensure that every user thoroughly enjoys the benefits of the new feature, Noahswap stipulates that each user can only mint once in this feature.

In this new era of digital assets, Noahswap is committed to advancing with you, hand in hand, towards a brighter future! Join Noahswap now to uncover new investment opportunities and achieve financial growth!