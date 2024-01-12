This beginning Film scene of the 1988 Film The Contemporary Gladiator was shot in 1987 at the Orange Mound home back yard of Memphis Black Filmmaker Anthony Amp Elmore unknown & untold Orange Mound is the birthplace of 35mm Independent Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis Elmore's 1988 Black Memphis produced Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" was licensed by Germany & Film was Re-titled Kickbox Gladiator in Germany in 1989 German Karate Enthusiast Bernie Williams traveled from Germany to interview Elmore in 1989 see above picture Elmore whose movie played in Kenya in 1990 was touched by the spirit of one of Kenya's Founding fathers Tom Mboya at Elmore's invitation Governor visited Memphis they realized they had the mission to continue the work of Dr King & Mboya to bring our families Together

Black filmmaker "Amp" Elmore's 1988 Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is Memphis 1st Independent Feature Film obscured; could it because story is Black History

The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” — Ida B. Wells..... Civil Rights leader

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony "Amp" Elmore is a 5 Time African/American World Kickboxing Champion who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. Elmore challenges anyone to do an online search via the words "Anthony Elmore L. A. Times." The L. A. Times Archives reads: "Films Going Into Production The Contemporary Gladiator November 22, 1987..... Anthony Elmore stars, directs and produces a comedy drama about his own ascent to the pinnacles of the kick-boxing world.Elmore explains if it was not for the L.A. Times Archives documented evidence of my Memphis film "The Contemporary Gladiator" would be obscured Black Film history. Film sources like the T.V. Guide, Turner Classic movies and the IMDB or "Internet Movie Data Base" all list "The Contemporary Gladiator" as a 1988 Film Release.If one does an online search of Films made in Memphis "The 1988 Film Release The Contemporary Gladiator" rarely comes up via any Memphis sources. Elmore explains that his Memphis film history is obscured in Memphis because of "White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism."Elmore lives in the Historic African/American Community of "Orange Mound" in Memphis. Orange Mound is the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks whose history can be traced to two Black Churches that started in 1879. In 2016 1st Lady Michelle Obama named Orange Mound "A Preserve America Community."Click underlined titled: Orange Mound Birthplace of Independent Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis . See and hear African/American Memphis Filmmaker " Elmore explain that the Birthplace of 35mm Independent Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis is the Historic African/American Community of Orange Mound.In 1989 the Country of Germany licensed Elmore's film "The Contemporary Gladiator" and retitled the film "Kickbox Gladiator" and translated the film into German. Elmore proudly shows a 1989 picture of he and Bernie Williams who traveled from Germany to meet Elmore, visit Graceland and give Elmore a copy of his 1988 film "The Contemporary Gladiator" re-titled as Kickbox Gladiator and dubbed in German.Elmore explains that Bernie Williams among millions worldwide are part of the martial arts or the Karate fraternity. Elmore's heart open when he read about the story Taimak who starred in the 1985 Motown Karate Film "Last Dragon." Elmore notes film stars like Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren who starred in Rocky IV we are all a family of Black Belts in Karate, whereas we share a common bond.Elmore shares an unknown and untold bond with the King Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. Elvis Presley opened a Karate school in Memphis in 1974. Elmore at 21 years old met Elvis Bodyguard Red West at Elvis Karate school whereas Elmore challenged Elvis School Instructor World Champion Bill Wallace to a sparring match.While Elvis died in 1977 Elmore introduced Karate/Kickboxing to Memphis; whereas Elmore became a 5 time World Karate/KIckboxing champion. Elmore has no doubt had Elvis been around when he won the PKA Karate/Kickboxing World Heavyweight title in Memphis in 1982 Elvis would have reached out to him. While Elmore made the film "The Contemporary Gladiator" in 1988, Elvis made a Karate film in 1973 titled "New Gladiators."Elmore is the only world Kickboxing champion in the world that has a film biopic. Click on this underlined to see our 3 minute video titled: "Memphis 1st Independent Film The Contemporary Gladiator Black Film erased from Memphis Film History."Elmore's story confirms the challenges Blacks face in Memphis. In February 1, 2023 Vice President Kamala Harris and the world watched the funeral of 29 year Black Tyre Nichols who was beaten to death by 5 Black ex-Memphis police officers.It is not reported via any Memphis media that Anthony "Amp" Elmore's 1988 film release "The Contemporary Gladiator" is the 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical film made in Memphis film history. The name of the 1988 film "The Contemporary Gladiator" or Anthony Elmore filmmaker does not come up via "Movies made in Memphis film searches." Outside of Memphis online searches acknowledges Elmore's film history.Elmore did a "Microsoft Bing Search" of the name "Anthony Elmore Filmmaker" and these are the exact words from artificial intelligence with references: ( Anthony “Amp” Elmore is a Memphis-based African-American filmmaker who has produced several films on the history of Memphis, Tennessee 12. He is also a community activist and a five-time world kickboxing champion 34. Elmore has been vocal about the challenges he has faced in telling the correct Black history of Memphis due to the plantation mentality, white supremacy, racism, and lack of integrity 123. In 2020, he produced a film titled “200 Years of Black Memphis History” 1. Elmore has also been critical of the Memphis Chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and "History (ASALH) for their silence regarding the extrication of Black Memphis history 1.) Elmore ask readers to Click Here to see 15 minute Video titled: Safari Initiative Foundation to build World's Largest Cultural Center in Kenya. Elmore's 1988 Film Release "The Contemporary Gladiator" premiered in Kenya in 1990 via a "National Kenya Film Release" that would change Elmore's life. Unknown per an Elmore You Tube Video "The Birth of Kenya is part of the American Civil Rights Movement in America." Kenya & Kenyans have a strong culture, history and affinity to America, Americans African/Americans. When Elmore's film premiered in Kenya in 1990 the film and film crew were given royal treatment, extensive publicity and treated to a Kenya Safari. Elmore introduced Kickboxing Kenya, brought groups to Kenya whereas in 1992 Elmore met the late Kenya President Daniel Moi who named Elmore an "African Ambassador."Many in America know the work of Academy winner and star of the Black Panther movie a Lupita Nyong'o. Her father is Anyang Nyong'o Governor Kisumu, Kenya Governor of the third largest city in Kenya. He has joined with Elmore to continue work of one of Kenya's Founding father's Tom Mboya and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. via launching the movement to build The "Tom Mboya Dr. Martin Luther King Education and Cultural Center" in Nairobi, Kenya. Click Video link above.

We use Filmmaking for Cultural Diplomacy by Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr.