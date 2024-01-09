Homatics HomeClick 5.4.4: the world's first audio-visual system featuring Android TV OS and Dolby Atmos,tuned by THX
Home Click 5.4.4 is the world's first audio-visual system featuring Android TV OS and featuring Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive 5.4.4 panoramic surround sound meticulously tuned by THX.
We are thrilled to work with Homatics for best-in-class immersive entertainment for the home. With HomeClick 5.4.4, consumers will be able to enjoy a remarkable entertainment experience!”LASVEGAS, NEVADA, US, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Click 5.4.4 is the world's first audio-visual system featuring Android TV OS and featuring Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive 5.4.4 panoramic surround sound meticulously tuned by THX. Additionally, it offers personalized services and content recommendations through intelligent recommendation algorithms driven by AI assistants, big data, and edge computing technologies. The inclusion of millimeter Wave Radar technology ensures that you're always in the sweet spot for an unparalleled entertainment experience.
— Ashim Mathur, VP, Asia Pacific Marketing, Dolby
“HomeClick redefinessmart home entertainment and will transform your Android TV into a plug- and-play Dolby smart home theater that will be expertly Tuned by THX, offering Pay-TV consumers universal compatibility and immersive audio-visual experience for every scenario and let you always be in the sweet spot! “—James Wen, co-founder, Homatics
It features Sweet Spot auto-configuration powered by Millimeter Wave Radar. When the radar detects audience movement, its AI algorithm instantly delivers and surrounds the audience with immersive sound. Users can customize sound effects themselves, and the AI algorithm simulates corresponding sound effects when the video lacks them.
The millimeter wave radar detection technology utilizes the millimeter-wave frequency range of 24-60 GHz for high-precision measurements of distance, azimuth, spatial positioning, and the perception of subtle biological movements. This enables HomeClick 5.4.4 to be applied in more complex scenarios and allows for sound calibration. With a detection accuracy of up to ±5cm, distance resolution of 10cm, and angular accuracy of up to ±5°, users can achieve the optimal immersive listening experience from any corner of the living room.
Key Features of HomeClick 5.4.4
- Plug-and-Play, secure 5.8 GHz wireless audio protocol
- Dolby Atmos immersive audio for multi-dimensional sound and Dolby Vision for visuals with incredible contrast, color, and detail.
- Tuned by THX for balanced, well-calibrated audio at all volumes
- Android TV for providing premium 4K content and enabling voice control
- Features Sweet Spot auto-configuration powered by Millimeter Wave Radar
- Eco-Friendly, Ambient Light Synchronization and Minimalist Design Blends into Indoor Environment
Homatics HomeClick5.4.4 will be showcased at CES2024 and for further information about Homatics, please visit：https://www.homatics.com/
About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Vision™, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io. https://www.dolby.com/
About THX Ltd.
Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and follow us on Twitter.
About Homatics
Homatics is an international smart home theater brand dedicated to providing audiophiles and movie lovers with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Our smart home theater products range from 2.0 to 5.1.4 channels, delivering true stereo sound and panoramic surround sound that transports you into the content. Our humanized design and Plug-and-Play products make it simple for you to enjoy theater-quality entertainment in the comfort of your own home via voice or RCU control. Additionally, with our unique Humming EQ feature, users can enjoy a personalized audio-visual experience that's truly one-of-a-kind.
At Homatics, we're always pushing the boundaries of innovation and constantly launching new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality smart lifestyles.https://www.homatics.com/
