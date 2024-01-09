Prosper Insights & Analytics Partners with DataPostie to Launch a Consumer Insights Marketplace, Democratizing its Data
Prosper’s Monthly Survey Data Will Now Be Available For Sale In Smaller Bundles, On-Demand
Prosper has built a fantastic dataset. It is forward-looking and detailed consumer data that’s one of the richest sources of insights into consumer behaviors and motivations.”WORTHINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosper Insights & Analytics, a leading provider of consumer data and insights, is excited to announce its partnership with DataPostie, a leading business data monetization platform. Together, they have launched a Consumer Insights Marketplace on DataPostie’s platform, allowing anyone to buy smaller bundles of Prosper’s consumer data on-demand.
Prosper’s US Signals series of datasets includes leading indicators and predictive analytics derived from Prosper’s scientifically collected monthly measurement of over 7,500 US consumers covering forward looking spending plans, shopping behavior, motivations, and economic outlook. With over 20 years of history by month, the data is an excellent training dataset for AI & Machine Learning initiatives and Forecasting applications.
Categories of consumer data in the Consumer Insights Marketplace include:
● Consumer Confidence
● Large Purchase Signals
● Consumer Travel Predictor
● Consumer Vehicle Purchase Predictor
● Consumer Spending Plans over the next 90 days for hardlines, softlines, and staples categories
● And Other Major Purchase Signals Including Computers, Furniture, Home Appliances, and Homes.
“Prosper has built a fantastic dataset,” said Kabalan Gaspard, Founder of DataPostie. “It is forward-looking and detailed consumer data that’s one of the richest sources of insights into consumer behaviors and motivations. To-date, most customers pay handsomely to access the full breadth of these insights, but Prosper’s extremely long-tail of data means that there’s a segment of customers who might want a slice without being prepared to pay 6-figures for the entire dataset. Together, we're allowing these users to only buy the data they need."
The survey provides accurate, representative, and privacy-compliant data that has been the source data in over 30 peer reviewed academic journal articles, and, in addition, has also been the retail data currency used by the National Retail Federation (NRF) since 2003 to trend and track all retail event spending.
“This is about democratizing data,” said Gary Drenik, CEO of Prosper Insights & Analytics. “We want to arm every organization, and every level of an organization, with critical consumer insights. DataPostie is helping us bring consumer insights to everyone at accessible prices. Now you can slice Prosper’s dataset into the most actionable insights and pay as you go. As accurate and reliable sources of alternative data rise in prominence due to privacy concerns, we think this partnership to democratize our data insights couldn’t come at a better time.”
To learn more about Prosper’s Consumer Insights Marketplace, visit: https://prosper.datapostie.com/
About DataPostie:
DataPostie is a software provider that helps companies safely and easily monetise and share their data. As demand for high-quality data is rapidly growing with the rise of AI and the evolution of advanced analytics, organisations are increasingly looking to turn their data into value-generating products. DataPostie's unique solution integrates directly with an organisation's data infrastructure to create these data products, and ensures their security, anonymisation, distribution, and delivery, as well as a great data consumer experience. www.datapostie.com
About Prosper Insights & Analytics:
Prosper Insights & Analytics provides Market Intelligence/data analytics. Since 2002, Prosper has created the largest scientific monthly survey of consumer behaviors, motivations and purchase intentions representative of the US population. Over 20 years of zero-party data are available in a master aggregated dataset to mine, train and create accurate targeting & predictive models. www.ProsperInsights.com
