Secretary Naig Applauds 8th Circuit Court Decisions on 2019 and 2021 Agriculture Trespass Laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 8, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the 8th Circuit Court unanimously overruled the District Court and upheld Iowa’s 2019 and 2021 agriculture trespass laws as constitutional:

"The Eighth Circuit Court’s unanimous decision is a victory for Iowa farmers, the Constitution, and the rule of law. The Legislature and Gov. Reynolds enacted these laws to safeguard our ag community and protect our food security. It is welcome news that Iowa producers can now be protected from trespassers and it sends a clear message to those who maliciously target our livestock farms.”
 

