Big Changes Ahead from California's Office of Health Care Affordability

On October 9, 2023, California's Office of Health Care Affordability (OHCA) issued final regulations that will go into effect on January 1, 2024, and will be applicable to transactions closing on and after April 1, 2024. The new regulations create a host of reporting and review requirements that have the potential to impact a wide range of transactions in the healthcare space.

DWT is hosting a roundtable discussion that will provide background on OHCA's updated regulations and their potential impact on healthcare providers in their transactions and network contracting.

Topics to be addressed include:

  • The entities and types of transactions that are impacted by the new regulations
  • The notice requirements in the new regulations
  • The Expedited review process, with learned from California Attorney General process
  • The Cost and Market Impact Review process and its potential impact on provider contracting

PENDING CLE Credits: AK- 1.0 General credit; CA- 1.0 General credit; IL- 1.0 General Credit; NY- 1.0 Prof Prac; OR- 1.0; General Credit; VA- 1.0 General Credit; WA- 1.0 Law and Legal Procedure Credit. All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission. Please email CLEreporting@dwt.com with questions.

