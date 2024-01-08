International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers Offers Comprehensive Coaching

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ™ Accredited Professional Body

Certification is more than a credential; it's a badge of excellence, assuring clients of your expertise.” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGH3P, a leading coaching organisation, is proud to announce the launch of their new coaching certification and accreditation packages. These packages are designed to enhance skills and recognition for coaches of all levels, from Certified Practitioners to Coaching Fellows. With a focus on rigorous standards and continuous improvement, IGH3P's certifications and accreditations cater to the diverse needs and expertise levels of the coaching community.

Coaching has become an increasingly popular profession in recent years, with more and more individuals seeking guidance and support in various aspects of their personal and professional lives. As the demand for coaching services grows, so does the need for highly qualified and skilled coaches. This is where IGH3P's coaching certifications and accreditations come in, providing coaches with the necessary training and recognition to excel in their field.

The certification packages offered by IGH3P range from the Certified Practitioner level, which requires a minimum of 120 coaching hours with at least 80 experience, to the prestigious Coaching Fellow level, which requires a minimum of 120 coaching hours with at least 3000 coaching experience. Each package includes comprehensive training, mentorship, and assessment to ensure that coaches meet the highest standards of excellence. Additionally, the accreditation process emphasises continuous improvement, allowing coaches to stay up-to-date with the latest coaching techniques and best practices.

"We are thrilled to offer these new coaching certifications and accreditations to the coaching community," said Dr. Terry McIvor, CEO of IGH3P. "Our goal is to elevate the coaching profession by providing coaches with the necessary tools and recognition to excel in their careers. We believe that these packages will not only enhance the skills of coaches but also increase the credibility and trust of the coaching industry as a whole."

With IGH3P's coaching certifications and accreditations, coaches can take their careers to the next level and stand out in a competitive market. For more information on the packages and how to apply, please visit the IGH3P website.